Energise dives in to support local radio station’s swimming challenge

BBC Radio York’s Katharine Wootton made a splash at Energise Leisure Centre last week as she took part in a mammoth swimming challenge in aid of the BBC Children in Need Appeal. The Thousand Mile Swim Challenge saw colleagues from BBC local radio taking the plunge in pools across the country in support of the charity.

The radio stations formed special teams to take on the challenge, with each swimmer completing 64 lengths from Monday 4th – Friday 8th November to reach a combined total of 24 miles. Listeners to the regional radio stations’ shows were able to hear how they got on and see them on social media platforms.

In the run up to the week-long challenge, Katharine Wootton took part in a number of training sessions at Energise, which is run by GLL - the charitable social enterprise that operates Better Leisure Centres in York.

Ian McCoulough, Assistant Manager at Energise Leisure Centre, said: “It was a tough challenge that the presenters took on, but with a lot riding on them achieving their goal to raise money and support vital charity projects in communities right across the UK, we were very keen to help.”

“We have great swimming facilities here and a range of sessions for people to develop their skills, so we knew we could offer our support, in the best possible way, for what they needed. We’re delighted that Katharine and the team reached their goal. It was no mean feat.”

Katharine Wootton, News Editor at BBC Radio York, added: “Taking part in the 1,000 mile challenge has been a real privilege. Swimming a mile a day was a real challenge for me, having not been in the pool regularly for many years. But I've loved the chance to raise money for an amazing cause, get stuck into a new hobby and get a real boost for my physical and mental health by taking the plunge for Pudsey. Many thanks to Energise for all the support and the training opportunities that really helped me manage those final lengths!”

Across local radio stations around England competing in the 1,000 mile swim, so far over £135,000 has been raised for BBC Children in Need.