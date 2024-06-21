Enterprise Vision Awards Announce Record-Breaking 161 Finalists for 2024

The competition heats up as business women from across the UK are revealed as finalists for the 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards - can you spot potential winners from Yorkshire?

The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), the UK's largest business awards dedicated solely to women, have announced a record-breaking 161 finalists for this year’s ceremony. These trailblazers and powerhouses are not just leaders in their fields but also serve as strong female role models, inspiring the next generation and encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship.

A remarkable fourteen finalists from Yorkshire are representing the county and are setting the standard for business excellence. The impressive list features sustainability champion, event recruitment specialist, non-alcoholic drinks creator, fish & chips afternoon teas, speakers for schools and universities, equestrian subscription boxes, transformational life coach, family mental health expert, personalised and branded biscuits, and expert employment law and HR advice. Women are inspiring others by creating inclusive job opportunities, helping burns victims, and victims of domestic, sexual and cultural abuse, and vulnerable individuals and families in the community.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAs, said, “Every year, we discover women leading innovative and impactful businesses, from home-based ventures to global brands. This year’s entrants took their applications to another level. When you witness numerous new businesses already making an impact and the remarkable rate at which women are scaling up their ventures, it's clear that the UK is a hotbed of talented female entrepreneurs! After much deliberation, we decided to introduce an exciting new category, the ‘One To Watch,’ to feature the rising stars in the business world.”

Winners from 2023 Enterprise Vision Awards - the search is on for #EVAS2024 Winners!

One of the evening’s highlights will be the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by NatWest. All finalists are eligible for this award, which recognizes extraordinary contributions and accomplishments in business.

Heather Waters, Regional Enterprise Manager at NatWest, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “We are proud to have been a sponsoring partner of the Enterprise Vision Awards over the last eleven years and once again, this shortlist showcases the incredible talent, energy and potential of female-led businesses. Women’s entrepreneurship is crucial to the success of the UK economy and these awards help to shine a light on the talent that is based here and the opportunities that exist. Importantly, the awards also present an opportunity to showcase that success – and let others hear these inspirational stories. Every nominee, finalist and winner should be proud of their achievements.”

The next stage in the awards process involves an interview with an independent panel of judges followed by a public vote and lively social media #EVAS2024 campaign.

Del Parsons said "I'm delighted to be sponsoring the Training & Coaching category at the EVA's again this year. The standard of entry is so high it's wonderful to hear about their amazing achievements. These women are doing amazing things, making an impact and creating lasting legacies. They really are an inspiration!"

Marking their 13th anniversary, the awards will culminate in a dazzling ceremony on Friday, 27 September, at the iconic Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

With three Yorkshire finalists competing for the Hospitality Industry award, the sponsor, Lisa Brady of Perfect Recruitment said "Perfect Recruitment is proud to sponsor the EVAs, supporting the incredible achievements of women in business across the country. Good luck to all!".

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this inspiring event! For more information on the full list of finalists and to book your tickets, please visit the Enterprise Vision Awards website at www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk.

