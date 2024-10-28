Entrepreneur receives nomination in the Business in Excellence Awards 2024

Dr Sipra Deb receives not one, but two nominations for these brilliant awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Sipra Deb receives two nominations for the Excellence in Business Awards 2024.

Sipra’s entrepreneurial journey is nothing short of extraordinary. From acquiring a single nursery in 2017, she has built the largest group of nurseries in South Yorkshire, all while raising four sons, including her youngest, just 7 years old. Her ability to balance the demands of a multi-million-pound enterprise and motherhood is a testament to her unrelenting drive, vision, and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When COVID-19 threatened to destroy her business in 2020, slashing turnover to £200,000, Sipra didn’t falter. Instead, she turned adversity into opportunity. She restructured her operations, secured significant bank funding through a powerful pitch, and acquired her fourth nursery in 2021. What followed was a meteoric rise: between 2022 and 2024, she acquired five more nurseries, transforming failing businesses into thriving, high-performing settings. Each of her nurseries, once on the brink of collapse, now holds “Outstanding” or “Good” Ofsted ratings—a direct result of Sipra’s leadership and strategic acumen.

User (UGC) Submitted

What truly sets Sipra apart is her ability to make bold, calculated decisions while focusing on sustainable growth. By August 2024, she had not only grown her business to a £5 million annual turnover but also paid off all debts, including mortgages on the properties. Her £3 million property portfolio, built in just three years, is completely debt-free. Few entrepreneurs can claim such financial discipline and foresight, particularly while navigating the complex demands of the childcare industry and a global pandemic.

Sipra’s leadership is transformative. From 20 employees in 2020, she now leads a team of 143, creating a culture of empowerment and accountability. Her hands-on, approachable style makes her more than just a CEO—she’s a mentor and a role model, inspiring her staff to share her vision and excel in their roles. Her ability to unite her team under a shared purpose has been key to the success of her nurseries, where excellence in both care and business is the standard.

But what makes Sipra’s success even more compelling is that she manages all of this while raising four sons. Her ability to balance her demanding role as a business leader with her responsibilities as a mother is nothing short of remarkable. She has not only built a business empire but also cultivated a legacy that inspires her children and those around her to pursue excellence relentlessly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While many businesses crumbled under the pressure of the pandemic, Sipra expanded, revitalized, and emerged stronger. Her group of nurseries generates £5 million annually, and her debt-free £3 million property portfolio stands as a testament to her extraordinary financial and entrepreneurial acumen. Sipra has proven that she doesn’t just survive challenges—she thrives on them, turning obstacles into opportunities for growth and success.