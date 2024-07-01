Entrepreneur Richard is appointed Rotary’s District Governor for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Serial entrepreneur Richard Greenwood, known for his successful ventures including two Ovenu oven cleaning businesses in Bradford and Halifax, has been appointed as Rotary’s District Governor for Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

The 73-year-old from Halifax officially assumed leadership on Monday, July 1.

The role will see him oversee 92 Rotary Clubs, made up of more than 2,000 members, with the aim of fostering increased community engagement and supporting local community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is already preparing to host a visit to Bradford next March by Rotary International President, Stephanie Urchick, when she will learn about a number of Rotary projects underway in Bradford’s inner city areas, promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion.

Richard Greenwood appointed Rotary Club District Governor for Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

Greenwood's entrepreneurial journey spans decades, marked by notable achievements. Since 2009 he has owned and operated Ovenu Bradford and Ovenu Halifax, providing more than 25,000 oven cleans to satisfied customers.

Prior to this he founded a steel company in 1985 which he sold in 2005 to an Indian steel conglomerate subsequently establishing Axel's Trading Company, a global trading enterprise specialising in wire, chemicals, electronic components, and clothing.

Despite his busy schedule, he has remained an active member of Bradford West Rotary Club since 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Bradford won the coveted City of Culture 2025 award, and I am already working with a number of civic leaders to develop greater social and inter-generational cohesion.

Rotary’s ethos of “Service above Self” is already being demonstrated in Bradford’s inner city where we have a growing number of 18 to 30-year-olds involved in project work, supported by people like myself acting as mentors.”

Rotary International, renowned as one of the world's largest humanitarian service organisations, operates in over 200 countries with a membership of 1.4 million. Its initiatives focus on improving water and sanitation, promoting women’s empowerment and education, and contributing to the eradication of polio, among other endeavours.