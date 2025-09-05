EPIKS shares first findings of active travel surveys and asks residents for insights to improve Walking, Wheeling & Cycling in Huddersfield

EPIKS team members Walking, Wheeling and Riding by the Daphne Steel Building at the University of Huddersfield

Local environmental group EPIKS (Environmental Projects in Kirklees) has been busy this summer collating the first findings from their interactive online map, inviting Huddersfield residents to help improve awareness of routes for walking, wheeling and cycling in the town. And the first findings of their surveys are already sparking action among their Active Travel team.

One of the most frequent comments gathered from the feedback so far is the need for better route information and clearer maps. Confidence and familiarity, particularly when navigating to or from the town centre, were cited as key barriers.

In response, EPIKS plans to produce a series of cycling videos showing practical and beginner-friendly routes across Huddersfield and will also be offering cycle advice and training sessions to support people who are less confident.

Their digital engagement tool, launched in partnership with Commonplace and funded by the Transpennine Route Upgrade, allows users to highlight areas of concern or opportunity by placing pins on a map, taking a short survey, and commenting on active travel in the area. The platform is one of the many initiatives delivered by Huddersfield Active Travel Hub alongside free walking, wheeling and cycling activities, funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

EPIKS team members Walking , Wheeling and Riding in Huddersfield

Since its launch, the platform has seen growing participation, with feedback already influencing the direction of EPIKS’ ongoing active travel work under its Walk Wheel Ride Huddersfield project.

Beth Lomas, Active Travel Manager for EPIKS said:

‘’We’ve been talking to people across Huddersfield about their views and experiences of walking, wheeling and cycling and we’ve had some really engaging conversations so far. Several key challenges have been identified, and we aim to develop our activities in relation to reducing these barriers. We will present our research to Kirklees Council to support the development of future active travel friendly policies. ‘’

Although EPIKS is not responsible for infrastructure delivery, the organisation believes this type of community data is vital for identifying key areas for improvement and shaping the future of travel across Kirklees.

EPIKS Walk Wheel Ride summer giveaway for survey respondents

To encourage greater participation, EPIKS has launched a giveaway to win a Bickerton folding bike and local goodies hamper for anyone who completes a survey via the Commonplace site. Entries are open to all users who contribute feedback, and the prize is worth over £850!

The feedback will also support future initiatives around travel awareness, workshops, and the promotion of community-led active travel.