Equity Investment at Rotherham Specialist Precision Engineering Company

Chris Robinson assumes majority ownership of Alpenbury Precision Engineering Limited

Alpenbury Precision Engineering Limited, a specialist precision engineering business based in Rotherham, has secured an equity investment from UKSE.

Alpenbury Precision Engineering Ltd was established in 1974, specialising in providing bespoke engineering solutions to a broad range of customers across a variety of sectors. It prides itself on its precision engineering expertise and commitment to quality, with a primary focus on the production of critical machined components and gears.

The comprehensive range of products is widely used in Rolling Mills, Foundries, Forges, Rubber Mills, Cranes, Agriculture and in the preservation of Vintage and Historical equipment.

L-R Chris Robinson (Alpenbury Precision Engineering), Pete Newton (UKSE), Matt Stewart (UKSE)

The investment has facilitated the buy-out of a joint shareholder and provides the foundations for the next stage in the Company’s continued evolution and growth, with Managing Director, Chris Robinson, becoming the majority owner and UKSE acquiring a minority stake.

Chris has worked at the company for 17 years, starting as a Works Manager, and originally became joint owner following the unfortunate loss of his former colleague and previous owner at Alpenbury.

2024 marks Alpenbury’s 50th anniversary, a significant milestone that underscores the Company’s longstanding presence and contribution to the engineering sector across the region.

The equity investment from UKSE - an organisation which focuses on helping businesses in former steel areas with investments, loans and premises -was initiated through an introduction by accountant Mike Smith who produced the financial forecasts. The company’s accountant, Mark Smallman at Brearley & Co Accountants, provided business planning and advisory services, whilst Alex Ross at Bell and Buxton completed the legal work.

Chris Robinson commented on the transaction: "We are excited about the future of Alpenbury and grateful for the support from UKSE.

“This investment not only secures our future aspirations but also strengthens our commitment to our valued customers and the local community by creating new opportunities and continuing Alpenbury’s legacy.”

Pete Newton, Regional Executive at UKSE, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Alpenbury at a pivotal moment in its history.

“For UKSE, the opportunity to assist in the preservation of the tacit knowledge and skills embedded within local industry through the creation of highly-skilled jobs encapsulates the key motivation behind our investments.

“Chris’ passion for the Company and his craft is clear to see and I look forward to working with him and the team moving forward.”