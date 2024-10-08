Esh Construction donates £5,000 to help Bradford and Craven residents access local services

Better Lives Charity has purchased 20 bikes to help Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust service users to get around easier.

Esh Construction has donated £5,000 to Better Lives Charity to help Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust service users get to health care appointments, educational courses, training and employment more easily.

The funding has been made available as a result of a nearby development in Ripleyville, where Esh is delivering 73 new affordable homes for Accent Housing Group. It will be used to purchase up to 20 bikes and accessories, which Better Lives Charity will make available for a range of people who access the Care Trust’s services and struggle with the cost of public transport.

As the charitable arm of Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, Better Lives Charity will be working with Capital of Cycling and Shipley Active Travel Hub to support service users, providing them with access to free cycling training and bike maintenance tuition.

Representatives from Better Lives Charity, Esh Construction and Shipley Active Travel Hub

Mary Pegington, Sustainability Officer at Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “Receiving this donation from Esh means we will be able to provide 20 bikes, helmets, locks and lights to a range of people who use our services who struggle with the cost of public transport. This will make a big difference to their lives and make it easier to get to education courses, training, employment and health appointments, as well as being fun and great exercise!"

Esh Construction, which operates across the North East and Yorkshire, has always sought to stay ahead of the curve in providing community benefits around its construction schemes.

Social Value Manager for Yorkshire, Megan Roberts, said: “Given we are working in the local area, we are delighted to partner with Better Lives Charity and pledge funding that will enable residents across Bradford and Craven, including Shipley, to reconnect with a range of services that they are currently unable to or may struggle to access.

“Esh is committed to maximising social value in the communities where we operate, and the bikes will not only encourage healthier community living and practices, but also support vulnerable people in their ambition to live more independently.”

Esh Construction is delivering an £18 million regeneration scheme in Ripleyville, just five miles from Shipley. Working on behalf of Accent Housing Group, 73 new affordable homes are being constructed on the site of the former 1970s Ripleleyville Estate after more than 160 flats and bungalows were demolished last year.

The scheme places an emphasis on multi-generational living with a variety of properties being constructed for affordable rent. Property types include smaller homes which are targeted towards single people or couples, as well as houses up to five bedrooms that meet the needs of large family groups.