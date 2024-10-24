Estate agency group My Property Box strengthens North Yorkshire presence
These strategic moves, both driven by the retirement of key directors, bolster My Property Box’s presence across the region, adding more than 450 managed properties to its extensive portfolio.
In July, My Property Box, with offices in Darlington and Newcastle, secured a multi-million pound investment from BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor, to underpin its ongoing buy-and-build expansion strategy.
The acquisition of John Prest, its 12th in six years, further solidifies My Property Box’s position in the North Yorkshire market and follows the retirement of directors John Prest and his son Mark. The office, situated on Northallerton’s High Street will be retained, together with its trusted brand and current staff of two. Clare Bopari, an experienced manager at My Property Box will oversee the operation.
Similarly, the deal involving Landlords 2 was prompted by the retirement of long-serving director Tim Haigh. Its Coniscliffe Road office has now closed and all services fully integrated into the My Property Box infrastructure.
Ben Quaintrell, founder and CEO of My Property Box, said: “These acquisitions are an important part of our strategy to strengthen our market presence across the North East and North Yorkshire. Both John Prest and Landlords 2 have a long-standing reputation for delivering excellent service, and we’re excited to build on these foundations.
"What's particularly appealing about both businesses is that they share My Property Box's core values of integrity and trust. Their commitment to high standards mirrors our own, ensuring we can continue offering an exceptional experience for both landlords and tenants as we continue to grow.”
John Prest was founded in Northallerton in 1926 by W.L. Prest Senior and his wife, the business initially operating from Kelvin Terrace. In 1932, it relocated to its current premises at 65 High Street.
John Prest stated: "Our family has proudly run this business across four generations, but after thoughtful consideration, we believed it was the right time to pass the baton. I’m pleased the trusted Prest name, along with our office and dedicated staff, will continue, ensuring a seamless experience for our clients. My Property Box shares our commitment to exceptional customer service, and I’m confident their vision aligns perfectly with the principles we’ve upheld for almost a century."