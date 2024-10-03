EthOss builds community connections with Woodville project

The team from Silsden-based dental company, EthOss Regeneration Limited, put their building skills to the test in support of Woodville Community in Keighley.

Alex Holdcroft, Kayleigh Houghton, Sam Holder and John Carnegie of EthOss embarked on the task to build a stone entrance wall by hand at Woodville - a 1.2-hectare nature sanctuary and social enterprise hub in Keighley.

EthOss took on the dry-stone walling task as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, managing to complete almost five courses over one day.

Alex Holdcroft, marketing manager at EthOss, said: “Despite being a physically tough task, we all relished the chance to support Woodville and help build stone entrance walls for the project.

“The site is very inspiring and shows just what can be achieved when the community comes together to create something like Woodville, giving much-needed space amongst nature in the heart of the town for residents and social enterprises to really thrive.”

More than 20 community groups contribute and benefit from the Woodville site, with the area housing homegrown food for foodbanks, a tree nursery, areas for community mental health groups and more. The site is being backed with a £155,000 grant from the Government-financed Keighley Towns fund, which will enable to site to be landscaped and redundant buildings brought back to life.

Shaun O’Hare, Director of Yorgreen CIC supporting the Woodville Community, said: “"It was a pleasure to host the team from EthOss and be able to offer them a different experience. We had a very productive day under the guidance of drystone waller, Dave Wadsworth, our Woodville regulars and the EthOss team helping to breathe new life into what is fast turning into an important community space"

EthOss, headquartered in Silsden, West Yorkshire, produces a groundbreaking synthetic material - EthOss® - that encourages new bone growth during dental implant procedures and is available in more than 65 countries worldwide.