Ethoss Regeneration takes to Silsden streets for World Clean Up Day

Silsden-based dental firm Ethoss Regeneration Ltd has taken to the town’s streets for World Clean Up Day.

Members of the Ethoss Regeneration Ltd team, based on the Silsden Business Park, headed around Silsden town to collect litter from its green lands and pathways.

World Clean Up Day (Friday 20 September) is an official event on the United Nations Calendar of International Days that aims to combat mismanaged waste.

Taking on the outskirts of the local Aldi carpark, and heading up Keighley Road into the town centre, before heading back to Ryefield Court, the team collected more than11.6kg of waste – the equivalent to the average weight of a car tyre.

Alex Holdcroft, Marketing Manager and member of the business’s CSR team said: “It’s bittersweet really, together in just an hour we have helped to make our little corner of the world just a little bit brighter. But 11kg of litter is really disheartening to see.

“We live in a beautiful part of the world, and we should all do our bit to keep litter off the streets. At Ethoss Regeneration, we are proud to be supporting our local community in any way we can.”