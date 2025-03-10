Etihad Stadium dream comes true for Halifax care resident

A care service in Halifax which supports adults with learning disabilities has made one resident's dream come true after arranging for him to go and watch his favourite team, Manchester City, play at their home stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Granville is a resident at Beckly House, part of the Cygnet Social Care division, which supports individuals with learning disabilities.

As a lifelong Manchester City fan, it was his dream to go and watch the team play at the Etihad Stadium and his dream came true after staff made arrangements for him to go and watch them play Chelsea in January, where they won 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Granville has supported Manchester City for a number of years and he loves football,” explained Beckly House manager Olanrewaju Yusuff.

Granville at the Etihad Stadium

“He enjoyed the buzz from the supporters and he especially wanted to see Erling Haaland who is his football hero.

“We made sure that he had sufficient funds and supported him to pay for his tickets. His favourite member of staff went with him and we sorted all of the transport arrangements for them to travel on the train and tram.”

When the pair arrived in Manchester, they walked round the city centre and arrived at the stadium early so Granville could soak in the atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the match was going on, they joined with the fans in singing and making chants in support of Man City,” Olanrewaju added.

“Granville said it was exciting as all the fans were buzzing. When he came home, he was so tired but really excited.

“He was absolutely buzzing to have seen Haaland score and kept shouting ‘Haaland, Haaland’.

“At Cygnet Social Care, we believe that everyone deserves experiences which bring joy, excitement and lasting memories. Days out like the one Granville has experienced are so important for their personal development, social connections but also, for them to feel pure enjoyment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For people with learning disabilities, these experiences help build confidence, develop new skills and create moments that truly matter.