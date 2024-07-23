Evolve Academy in Wakefield are celebrating a recent glowing report from Ofsted

“Skilled and caring” staff at Evolve Academy in Wakefield and implementation of “ambitious” and “mindful curriculum” are praised by Ofsted.

Staff, pupils and their families at Evolve Academy, Wakefield are celebrating a recent glowing report from Ofsted. Evolve Academy, a well-established alternative provision specialising in supporting KS2 and KS3 pupils with (SEMH) needs, was praised by inspectors for “working effectively to re-engage pupils with learning and school life”.

At Evolve Academy, part of Ethos Academy Trust, staff believe that all pupils need a stimulating, safe and nurturing environment to be at their best, especially those that need to re-engage with their learning and school life. Staff pride themselves on offering a nurture-based approach to education that supports pupils' academic and holistic development and successful outcomes. This effectiveness of their staff-pupil bond was observed and praised by Ofsted inspectors:

“Staff are skilled and caring. They take time to get to know pupils well. They work patiently to build secure relationships with pupils. This helps pupils feel safe, skilfully building on pupils’ existing knowledge to develop it further. They recognise that many pupils have gaps in knowledge [and] they provide personalised support using well-designed SEND support plans.”

Evolve Academy student

Evolve has developed an extensive curriculum which is personalised for each pupil according to their needs and interests. As well as encouraging engagement and developing life skills, offering a range of options helps to boost pupils’ confidence, raises aspirations and creates positive pathways through school years and beyond. This was also mentioned by Ofsted:

“Pupils experience a well-thought-out personal development curriculum” and their “talents and interests are nurtured. The curriculum is ambitious yet mindful of pupils’ individual starting points” and is “mapped out and resourced well”. Leaders were praised for the measures they have put in place to “ensure that the curriculum meets pupils’ needs consistently well.” The report highlights that “pupils experience a well thought out personal development curriculum [where their] talents and interests are nurtured.”

Evolve’s whole school focus on improving reading and inclusion was also highly commended by inspectors. They stated that “leaders ensure that all pupils are supported to improve their reading and the new curriculum includes programmes to develop pupils’ reading and phonics knowledge. The curriculum is responsive to news topics.Pupils learn about diverse communities and faiths through educational visits and meeting people who are different to them.”

Evolve’s ethos is to encourage pupils who have spent time away from education for many different reasons to re-engage with school life. Some pupils have an education, health and care (EHC) plan, and all pupils have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). To enable better outcomes and life chances for children, staff have to gain their trust and mutual respect so that they actually want to come to school. Ofsted noted how their “pupils learn how to manage their emotions and strengthen their social skills through the school’s nurture-based approach. They demonstrate improved attitudes and commitment to learning and that many pupils successfully return to their mainstream school or have a fresh start in a new school locally.”

Evolve and Ethos Academy Trust specialists have devised systems and processes that support re-engagement and have created environments and an overall culture that helps them to feel safe and welcome. Ofsted highlighted their progress in attendance, stating:

“Many pupils show improvements in their attendance during their time in school. Leaders recognise that attendance is ‘everybody’s business’. Many pupils make attendance improvements after joining the school. This ensures that they are better prepared to return to mainstream school. Staff work supportively to help pupils and their families overcome attendance barriers.”

To continue pupils' personal development, Evolve is equally focused on providing extracurricular activities and introducing elements of responsibility and reciprocity within the school community. Ofsted inspectors highlighted that “pupils on the school council are given link responsibilities, such as a mental health champion.”

Headteacher Matt Long said: “We are delighted with this outcome. It has been rewarding and empowering to know that all the hard work that we have done together, has been recognised by Ofsted. When we first became part of the Ethos Academy Trust family in 2021, the school was in a very different place. Over the past few years, we have worked tirelessly in every area to effect positive change.

"This has been achieved through commitment, consistency and a huge effort from every member of our devoted Evolve staff team, buy-in from our school community, and the expertise and support from the wider Ethos Academy Trust team. The Good Ofsted grade and the extremely positive statements we have received is a timely reward for us all, including our amazing pupils and their families, who are always at the heart of everything we do.”