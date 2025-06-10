Ewe’ve got to be kidding! Lambs delight Leeds dementia care home residents

Residents, visitors, and colleagues at Paisley Lodge Dementia Care Home in Leeds were treated to an utterly adorable surprise last week – two very special guests, Lamby and Minty, a pair of friendly lambs!

The woolly duo, from AlTreka, a family-run animal trekking centre based in Baildon, West Yorkshire, roamed freely around the home, making special pit stops to say hello, enjoy cuddles and pose for plenty of photos with residents and colleagues alike.

Robert, a resident at Paisley Lodge, who grew up on a livestock farm in Wales said: “I’ve never seen lambs so relaxed and well-behaved. I loved stroking them, it reminded me of my childhood – it made my day.”

Activities Coordinator Liz Garbutt added: "The main reason we invited the lambs to visit is that several of our residents at Paisley grew up on farms and have fond memories of that way of life. They really miss being around animals, so I thought it would be lovely to bring some to them.

Our residents thoroughly enjoyed stroking their soft wool and watching the lambs explore our home. Judging by the beaming smiles and fantastic feedback, I have no doubt this won’t be their last visit!"

Home Manager Craig Chatburn said: “The joy on our residents’ faces was truly special. Interactive animal activities like this can have such a powerful impact on people living with dementia – and Lamby and Minty brought calm, comfort, and plenty of laughter to everyone at Paisley Lodge.”

The visit is a perfect example of the home and wider group’s commitment to delivering person-centred care. It formed part of Paisley Lodge’s ongoing focus on sensory and animal-assisted activities, which play a vital role in dementia care by sparking memories, reducing anxiety, and bringing comfort and joy.

Paisley Lodge Dementia Care Home holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission and is entirely dedicated to providing specialist dementia care, including vascular dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and frontotemporal dementia.

Activities coordinator, Liz with one of the Lambs