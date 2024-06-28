Exciting new housing development coming to Hessle this year

Lovell Partnerships, a renowned developer of collaborative ventures, is bringing 54 new-build homes to the charming town of Hessle. This expansion follows the successful completion of contracts for £19 million mixed-tenure development.

With an increasing presence in the East Riding area, the developer sees Hessle as a prime location, with ongoing projects in Kirk Ella, Snaith, and Howden. The opportunity for a new development arose when Yorkare Homes, a trusted partner, identified this land, having unveiled Tranby Park Care Home on the site previously in May 2019.

Hessle is home to the Humber Bridge Country Park, a local nature reserve that has been a haven for the local community and wildlife alike, known affectionately as Little Switzerland. Lovell aims to echo this serene ambience with its newest development, featuring a blend of red brick and silver pearl render adorned with grey and terracotta roof tiles, showcasing elegant architectural designs.

Construction work is set to commence in the Summer of this year and be completed in Summer 2026, with the first open-market sale homes will be available for sale in early 2025.

Lovell Partnerships Hessle Development Location

Once completed, the development will consist of 28 open-market two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, each thoughtfully designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern homebuyers. Nestled in a picturesque and tranquil setting, this community promises a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Additionally, the development is conveniently situated near schools, shopping centres, and healthcare facilities, ensuring that all essential amenities are within easy reach.

The development will also provide a selection of affordable homes through Together Housing.

Lovell Partnerships has also committed in excess of £360,000 to community contributions through local services, education, and healthcare. Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said:

"We are thrilled to announce the completion of contracts on our new development in Hessle, it is an exciting opportunity for homebuyers to experience modern living in a beautiful and serene environment with all the essential amenities just a stone's throw away. This development is a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and partnership in new home development, and we look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes and seeing this development come to life.”