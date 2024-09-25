Exemplar Health Care opens new home in South Elmsall

Hamilton Springs care home in Pontefract created 100 local healthcare jobs, and offers expert nurse-led care to working age adults living with a range of complex care needs.

Exemplar Health Care, a leading provider of nursing care for adults with complex needs, is celebrating the opening of its brand-new South Elmsall care home. The extensive refurbishment of Hamilton Springs on Westfield Lane started in January of this year.

Hamilton Springs care home supports adults living with complex mental health needs, dementia, neuro-disabilities, and physical disabilities, providing long-term community care for adults who would otherwise have a pro-longed stay in hospital or other inappropriate settings.

The home has 37 bedrooms with ensuite wet rooms, split across three units. With this small group living model, Exemplar Health Care has found it can provide a far more supportive environment that is more responsive to people’s needs. The home also features communal dining and living spaces, sensory bathrooms, an activities hub, a therapy room and a large accessible garden.

Hamilton Springs

Around 100 new jobs have been created, but the home is still looking for a final few dedicated and compassionate healthcare staff to join its new team. Recruitment is still on-going for Registered Nurses and other support roles.

Full details on all the available jobs, as well as how to apply, can be found on the Exemplar Health Care careers website: https://www.exemplarhc.com/careers.

Having opened 16 homes over the last year, Exemplar Health Care now employs more than 4,500 people and supports more than 1,000 individuals. Earlier this year, the provider confirmed these openings formed part of an ambitious growth plan to bring much needed complex nursing care services to more locations across England.

Claire Phelps, Home Manager at Hamilton Springs care home said: "I am overjoyed to be opening this new home for the benefit of the local community and to be trusted with upholding Exemplar Health Care's stellar reputation. Our hardworking team is devoted to fostering an atmosphere that is welcoming, inclusive, and focused on improving each and every day for the individuals we assist.”