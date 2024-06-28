Expert Gives Top Tips on Cutting Down Consumption as Plastic Wet Wipe Ban Faces the Flush

Whilst it is currently up in the air as to whether the UK plastic wet wipe ban is still going ahead after the general election, EarthSmart Hub has analysed data sources reflecting the effect that plastic wet wipes have on our wildlife and climate.

It was reported by the Marine Conservation Society that over 21,000 wet wipes were recorded as sewage-related litter in 2023 in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, Water UK states that wet wipes cause roughly around 93% of UK sewage blockages.

Speaking on plastic wet wipes, CEO of Earthsmart Hub Khurram Sheikh said: “It is absolutely vital that whatever government gets into power after the next election, picks up the legislation to ban plastic wet wipes in the UK.

Man throwing a wet wipe to the toilet

“Not only do plastic wet wipes take roughly 100 years to decompose, but they also break down into microplastics harming wildlife. They are also full of binding agents and disinfectants which contribute to the rising river pollution, and the bacteria they carry poses a significant health risk to people who use our rivers.”

Plastic wet wipes aren’t the only household items that take a long time to decompose. Earthsmart Hub has compiled a list of common items you may have in your home and how long they take to decompose, along with top tips on how to cut your consumption down.

Number

Item

Number Of Years It Takes To Decompose

1

Glass Bottles

1 Million Years

2

Polyurethane Seat Cushions

1,000 Years

3

Ink Cartridges

450-1000 Years

4

Coffee Pods

500 Years

5

Disposable Nappies

500 Years

6

Plastic Toothbrush

500 Years

7

Hairspray Bottles

200-500 Years

8

Plastic Straws

200 Years

9

Batteries

100 Years

10

Wet Wipes

100 Years

Sharing top tips on how to cut down on consumption Khurram Sheikh said: “The solutions to the planet's environmental problems lie in our 'lifestyle', moreover lifestyle changes. My advice to everyone is simple and it begins with a thought process followed by actions.”

He continued: “My biggest top tip is to think about usage, need and waste. We live in a society and an economy built on overconsumption, so much of what we buy we don't need. Every purchase we make has a supply chain impact on our planet, from how that product was sourced, manufactured, and transported to what happens at the end of usage.

“Following on from that my other top tips are as follows.

1. Think, what am I buying, what is it made from?

2. Think, do I need it, or do I want it? (excess consumption is largely made up of want purchases as opposed to need items).

3. Think, what will happen to this once my usage is done? Think waste management.”