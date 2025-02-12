Experts reveal why shop and hospitality workers make the best romantic partners

Relationship coach says “deskless daters” have heightened emotional intelligence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re looking for a loyal, hardworking, and emotionally intelligent partner, you might want to start dating outside the office.

That’s according to experts who say that shop workers, wait people, and other ‘deskless’ employees - those working in hospitality, retail, logistics, warehousing and more - possess qualities that make them exceptional in relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The claim is also supported by data released by workforce management provider, Quinyx in its State of the Frontline Workforce report.

Image

The study found that 53% of retail and hospitality staff prioritise their family and partners before their career, friends and even making money.

According to relationship coach Gemma Nice, who has worked with couples across the UK, deskless workers bring adaptability, resilience, and a strong work ethic into their romantic lives.

She says: “These are people who are used to handling stress, managing difficult customers, and working long hours. That translates into patience, commitment, and the ability to problem-solve in relationships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the biggest advantages of a ’deskless dater’ is their strong social skills. Spending long hours interacting with customers hones their ability to communicate effectively, listen actively, and maintain emotional intelligence - all key ingredients for a successful relationship.

“They’re naturally warm, approachable, and great at making people feel comfortable,” Gemma adds. “Because their jobs involve a lot of human interaction, they develop an intuitive sense of how to read emotions, which makes them fantastic partners.”

An added bonus is that deskless workers often have unique, non-traditional shift schedules, meaning couples can enjoy quieter date nights midweek or spontaneous day trips when the world isn’t as busy. Plus, industry perks, like discounts at restaurants and retail stores, can make dating them even more appealing.

Toma Pagojute, Chief HR Officer at workforce management provider, Quinyx, says that the dedication and adaptability of deskless workers make them highly valuable both in the workplace and in relationships. “Deskless teams are the backbone of many industries, and their ability to manage pressure while remaining personable is a huge asset in any relationship,” she explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad