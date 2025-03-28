Eye-catching support: Opticians gift high-vis vests to Keighley Scouts

A Keighley opticians is helping children in the local community to shine bright by donating high visibility vests to the local youth organisation.

Specsavers Keighley has donated 25 luminescent jackets to the Keighley Long Lee Scouts, with the aim of making sure children can easily be spotted by motorists when their activities take them out into the community.

Established over a hundred years ago, the Scouts help children and young people develop life skills, teamwork and outdoor adventure through activities like camping, hiking, and community service.

Raj Gill, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Keighley, says: ‘Everyone knows how important it is for children to spend time outdoors - it offers a wealth of benefits, including supporting healthy eye development. That’s why we’re proud to support the Scouts, who help young people get outside and learn valuable life skills. We hope our donation helps keep children safe by making them more visible when exploring their communities.’

Keighley Scouts

Specsavers Keighley and its sister branches, Specsavers Bingley and Specsavers Shipley, are committed to enriching communities across the West Yorkshire region. Last year, they raised over £1,000 for Bradford Hospital Charities through a series of fundraising efforts, including sponsored hikes, family fundraisers and a winter ice bath challenge.

Young leader for Keighley Long Lee Scouts, Chloe Simms, adds: ‘We are very grateful to Specsavers Keighley for providing our young people with the means to stay safe whilst out enjoying our hikes and activities.’

Keighley Long Lee Scouts is open to children 4 – 18 years old. As well as an active lifestyle, regular eye tests are an important part of any child’s development. All children under 16, as well as those under 19 in full- time education, are entitled to an NHS funded eye test, available at Specsavers.