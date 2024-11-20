fairandfunky and Suma Wholefoods Unite to Inspire Ethical Consumers of Tomorrow

Holmfirth’s social enterprise fairandfunky is inspiring little steps to big change by teaming up with Suma Wholefoods to bring sustainability and Fairtrade education to schools across Yorkshire.

Elland’s Suma Wholefoods is one of the UK’s largest worker cooperatives, championing ethics, fairness and sustainability to empower the next generation of eco-conscious consumers.

They have partnered with fairandfunky to roll out a series of creative workshops to help children understand how their choices can make a difference for people and the planet.

These creative sessions don’t just teach the importance of recycling and Fairtrade, they give students hands-on experience, creating eco-friendly artwork from recycled materials, including Suma’s packaging.

Co-founders of fairandfunky Sophie Root and Helen Robinson (both in red) with staff from Suma Wholefoods.

Their goal is to make sustainability fun, engaging, and accessible for the next generation.

Sophie Root, co-founder of fairandfunky said: “For us, it’s about enabling young people to take ownership of their choices.

“The more we travel, buy new things, throw rubbish in the bin, the bigger our carbon footprint.

“How can we turn these footprints into green and sustainable ones? We enable conversations around waste and recycling, food growing, walking to school, and buying second-hand.

Co-founders of fairandfunky Sophie Root and Helen Robinson with a Suma Wholefoods van.

“Our partnership with Suma Wholefoods is the perfect opportunity to do that on a bigger scale.

“We’re showing children that small actions, whether it’s choosing Fairtrade or reducing waste, really can change the world.”

The renewed partnership reestablishes connections. Suma Wholefoods delivered a workshop at the fairandfunky Fairtrade conference in March, their eco conference in June as well as ongoing networking opportunities, including Holmfirth Green Drinks and the Great Big Green Get Together.

Nigel Kaye from Suma Wholefoods added: “Education is at the heart of creating a sustainable future. Through this partnership, we’re not just supporting local schools, we’re helping nurture tomorrow’s ethical consumers.”

fairandfunky is about inspiring people to take little steps to change the world, whether that’s through school workshops, community projects, or events.