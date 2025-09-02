Fairwood Fields Care Home welcomes experienced General Manager ahead of October opening

Fairwood Fields, a brand-new, purpose-built residential and dementia care home opening in Pontefract this October, is delighted to announce the appointment of Lynn Robinson as its General Manager.

Fairwood Fields will provide high-quality residential and dementia care for up to 66 residents. Every bedroom will be ensuite, and residents will be able to enjoy a wide range of premium facilities including a cinema room, a stylish sky bar, and an on-site hair salon.

Bringing over 30 years of experience in the care sector, Lynn began her career as a care assistant and has steadily advanced through a variety of roles to become a Registered Manager.

Alongside her NVQ Levels 2–5 in Health and Social Care, she also holds qualifications in Learning Disabilities and an accreditation with Leeds Autism Services.

Lynn is passionate about people, community, and delivering the kindest, highest quality care. She describes herself as a “natter and chatter” kind of person, who always takes time to connect with residents, families, and colleagues.

Lynn said, “I feel honoured to be leading Fairwood Fields from the very beginning.

“For me, care is about creating a family and a place where people feel connected. With this wonderful home and a fantastic team beside me, I’m excited to build a community where residents, families, and local people can come together and feel at home.”

With an all-inclusive approach, Fairwood Fields will also ensure peace of mind for residents and their families, with no hidden bills or unexpected costs.

Lynn and the team at Fairwood Fields will be hosting the home’s Grand Opening on Saturday October 25, where all will be welcome to tour the home and enjoy a day of family-friendly fun.

For information about living at Fairwood Fields, call 01977 233 235, email [email protected], or visit the home’s website. Fairwood Fields in located on Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HW.