Faith Communities Unite for Safeguarding Education: Afrikindness and Winners Chapel International Leeds Lead the Way

In a powerful demonstration of unity and commitment, Afrikindness and Winners Chapel International hosted a groundbreaking safeguarding workshop, drawing over 110 parents, 30 children, and faith leaders to confront cultural barriers and empower families with critical safeguarding knowledge.

Held at Winners Chapel International Leeds, this workshop underscored the vital role of faith communities in protecting children and supporting families, with the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, delivering a keynote speech that set the tone for a transformative event.

Addressing safeguarding within African and faith-based communities requires tailored approaches that recognize cultural norms and address unique challenges.

Many parents within these communities struggle with recognizing signs of harm or understanding the correct steps to take when safeguarding concerns arise.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, delivering a keynote speech at the Safeguarding Training for Parents in Faith Communities, held at Winners Chapel International, Leeds.

Cultural stigmas and fear of institutional interventions often create additional barriers, making education and awareness vital for prevention and protection.

This workshop, supported by the National Lottery Community Fund and organized in collaboration with Voluntary Action Leeds, provided a safe and inclusive space for faith leaders and parents to openly discuss these challenges.

The event featured Afrikindness’ newly launched Safeguarding Training Pack, co-created with faith leaders and safeguarding experts, offering culturally relevant tools and strategies for parents and communities.

Faith leaders participate in a syndicate session, brainstorming and discussing key safeguarding challenges, with the Lord Mayor leading the discussion

Key Highlights of the Workshop:

A parent actively engaging in the session, asking questions to deepen their understanding of safeguarding practices.

Interactive Sessions for Parents: Practical guidance on recognizing signs of abuse, reporting safeguarding concerns, and fostering open communication with children.

Faith Leaders’ Forum: Facilitated discussions on how faith communities can lead safeguarding efforts and overcome cultural stigmas.

Safeguarding Resource Launch: Introduction of Afrikindness’ Safeguarding Training Pack, designed to bridge cultural gaps and empower communities.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, highlighted the vital role faith communities play in safeguarding:"Safeguarding children goes beyond the walls of our homes. Faith communities are uniquely positioned to nurture moral and ethical values, and when they collaborate with families and civic institutions, we create a powerful network of care and protection. Let us embrace this responsibility and commit to building a safer future for all our children.”

Participants described the workshop as eye-opening and empowering.

Safeguarding Trainer Olufunmilola Olabiyi-Alabi highlighting the wrong disciplinary methods and potential impact on a child

One parent shared, “For the first time, I feel confident to recognize safeguarding issues and take action. The practical tools shared here are invaluable.”

Another noted, “This workshop is a wake-up call for our community to be proactive in protecting our children.”

A cross-section of the workshop

Afrikindness Leads the Way in Empowering Faith Communities

Afrikindness has positioned itself as a leader in addressing safeguarding education within African and faith communities.

Through collaborative efforts with faith leaders and organizations such as Voluntary Action Leeds, the charity continues to break down cultural barriers and equip parents and leaders with the knowledge to protect children effectively.

“We believe safeguarding is a shared responsibility,” said Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, lead trainer at Afrikindness. “By working with faith communities, we are ensuring parents have access to culturally relevant education and resources that empower them to act confidently in safeguarding matters.”

Looking Ahead: Leeds Safeguarding Week

As Leeds Safeguarding Week approaches from November 18th to 22nd, this workshop serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of safeguarding education.

Afrikindness and its partners encourage parents, faith leaders, and community members to participate in the week’s events and access free learning opportunities to strengthen safeguarding practices.

Winners Chapel International Leeds Resident Pastor, Pst. Adeyinka Olaniyan and leadership team with the Lord Mayor.

“Together, we can build communities where every child feels valued, protected, and empowered,” said the Lord Mayor in her closing remarks.

About Afrikindness Training

Safeguarding expert from Voluntary Action Leeds, Farzana Jabar, leading a session on reporting protocols and best practices

