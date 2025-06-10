Families urgently needed to adopt children of Black and other diverse ethnicities

Yorkshire Adoption Agency (YAA) is among 21 VAAs from across the UK who have together created this new guide with warmth and understanding, drawing from the lived experience of adoptive parents who have already navigated this path. Some of those parents have adopted a child of similar ethnicity to their own, while others have welcomed a child of another heritage or culture into their family.

Voluntary adoption agencies across the UK have joined forces to find more adoptive parents for children of Black and other diverse ethnicities who are waiting for a family.

Children of Black and other diverse ethnicities currently wait too long to be matched with a loving adoptive family - an average of just under one year* - and voluntary adoption agencies (VAAs) are urgently looking for people who can offer them a permanent and loving home.

Becoming a parent through adoption is a life-changing and deeply personal experience, and for those from certain ethnic backgrounds, it can come with unique considerations and perspectives.

The latest data shows there are 2,820 children waiting to be adopted from care. Children of Black and other diverse heritages wait on average 345 days from the date of their placement order to adoption.

Sue May, CEO from YAA said: “Statistics reveal that children of Black and other diverse ethnicities are overrepresented in the care system and wait longer for an adoptive family than other children. We want to help change that and to raise awareness that the key attributes for adopting a child are providing a loving, safe, stable home. Contrary to many myths out there, factors such as occupation, salary and the size of someone’s home, are not important.

We are excited to be part of this project sharing first hand, heartfelt experience and advice from families who have already adopted. We hope it will empower you to embrace the joy and fulfilment of adoption, and we’re not just listening – we’re acting. YAA’s new community engagement project, led by an experienced adopter Skye, is one step toward change by shining a lighton real barriers Black adopters face—from cultural misunderstandings to systemic delay.

VAAs are specialists in finding families for children who wait the longest in care, and do this through forging deep relationships with their local communities. They work in partnership with regional adoption agencies and local authorities across the country to find families for children waiting for a permanent home.

Advice from adoptive parents who adopted Black and other diverse ethnicities.

Voluntary Adoption Agencies (VAAs) are independent, not-for-profit organisations dedicated to providing families with comprehensive lifelong support. Their services are designed to offer vital assistance both at the time of placement and throughout the child’s journey into the future.

Satwinder Sandhu, Chief Executive of the Consortium of Voluntary Adoption Agencies (CVAA) which represents VAAs across the country said: “Finding loving homes for children of Black and other diverse ethnicities is a government priority, yet there are surprisingly few resources available for people who might be able to adopt these children – particularly resources tailored to prospective adopters from diverse communities.

This guide simply amplifies the voices of adopters who’ve walked the path, offering insight, honesty and hope to others who may be able to change a child’s life.

The guide is also a symbol of our aspirations for these children. It reflects our belief that no child should wait longer than their white peers to be adopted, by parents who embrace that child’s cultural identity and find joy in keeping that heritage alive - especially when there is not a common shared ethnicity.”

Download a copy of the advice guide at https://cvaa.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/CVAA-Advice-Guide-Adopting-a-child-of-Black-or-other-diverse-ethnicity-2025-FINAL.pdf