Family Action helps young carers in Leeds make happy memories

National charity, Family Action, launches the ‘Make Happy Memories’ campaign to help people create cherished memories with events and activities throughout the summer. One such event was a day out at Skelton Grange, Leeds for 13 young carers.

Family Action is committed to supporting individuals and families through times of change, challenge, and crisis. The charity’s ‘Make Happy Memories’ campaign incorporates a fund to enable Family Action services to organise special days out and events for the families they work with, to come together, laugh, and create lasting happy memories.

In Leeds, Family Action’s Young Carers Support Service, provides specialist support to young carers and families, including targeted one to one and group sessions, information and advice and peer support activities.

The young carers who attended the day out had a fantastic time taking part in den building, pond dipping, water fights and cooking pancakes on an open campfire, but most of all they enjoyed each other's company and made many unforgettable memories that they may otherwise not have been able to make.

Ty - A Leeds Young Carer, at Skelton Grange

Family Action Service Manager, Sophie Parker, expresses her delight at the success of the day out for young carers: “It was such a brilliant day, all the young carers were given the opportunity to create a personalised bush craft souvenir to take home as a memory of their day.”

Research from the Happiness Research Institute highlights the importance of ‘depositing good memories in our memory bank so that, in the future, we are more likely to make withdrawals of happiness’.

Sophie Parker concludes: “At our day out there were lots of special moments and our young carers were able to make memories that we hope will last a lifetime."

A Young Carer aged 11 said: “I met another young carer who attends my school, we were surprised to see each other. It was nice to know that I am not the only young carer in my school”.

To find out more about the Family Action Make Happy Memories campaign and how you can get involved, please visit Family Action.Make Happy Memories