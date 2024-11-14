Fans asked to get creative as York City announces new sponsor of South Stand
The deal, which is expected to run until end of the 2026/27 season, will see Persimmon become sponsor of the stand, building on Persimmon’s existing partnership with the York City FC Foundation.
To mark the announcement, Persimmon and the football club is asking supporters to submit their designs for two new banners to hang at the rear of the stand.
Fans should email their designs to [email protected] by midnight, Monday 18th November.
A new banner honouring former player David Longhurst will also be unveiled at Minstermen’s home match against Maidenhead United on 30th November.
Paul Sackey, Commercial Director at York City Football Club said; “We are thrilled to bring Persimmon on board as our new proud sponsor of the South Stand.
“With an existing relationship already in place through our Foundation, it’s great to build upon that during an exciting time for the Football Club with this developing partnership.
“Persimmon have been excellent so far in the relationship and are a perfect fit for the South Stand, which houses some of our most passionate and proud supporters.
Scott Waters, Managing Director of Persimmon Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to become the new sponsor of the South Stand.
“There’s obviously a real feel-good factor around the club with the team flying and attendances a lot of football league clubs would envy.
“We’ve already been working closely with the club through our partnership with the Foundation so it’s great to further cement this relationship and help the club in this way.”