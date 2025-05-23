The winning design team included Gill Hodgson MBE, Carole Patilla, Georgie Newbery, and Nicola Hill. Photo: The Farewell Flowers Directory

The Farewell Flowers Directory, which is based at Everingham in East Yorkshire, has won an RHS Gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show – making history as the first-ever display of sustainable funeral flowers in 112 years of the event.

Queen Camilla visited the landmark exhibit and spoke with Gill Hodgson MBE, co-founder of the not-for-profit, which promotes personalised funeral tributes and aims to remove plastic floral foam and single-use plastic from funeral floristry.

The spectacular display featured towering stems of British-grown flowers that burst out of a willow coffin and cascade into a grassy graveyard scene beneath, as a wirework man and his dog by artist Susan Nichols watch on.

Tucked amongst the gravestones, walking boots filled with garden-style flowers, a wreath of living plants, a violin of flowers and a basket of posies designed to be divided and shared with family and friends.

The winning design team included Gill Hodgson MBE of Fieldhouse Flowers in Everingham, Carole Patilla of Tuckshop Flowers in Birmingham, Georgie Newbery of Common Farm Flowers in Somerset and Nicola Hill of Gentle Blooms in Warwickshire.

Carole Patilla, co-founder of The Farewell Flowers Directory, said: “We’re so delighted that we did the thing people told us we couldn’t do: we took funeral flowers and a coffin to RHS Chelsea and won Gold!

“Our display shows that flowers, thoughtfully and sustainably designed, can move people; they can reflect and celebrate a life; and they can tread lightly on the planet. We hope that our Gold medal exhibit will raise awareness of sustainable funeral flowers and help bring about change in the industry.”

