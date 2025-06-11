Father's Day: Dads Turning Grief and Gratitude into Lifesaving Action

In the run up to Father's Day, two inspiring fathers are calling for action for the ongoing urgent need for new donors to provide hope for those facing life-threatening illnesses.

Andrew Foster, a father originally from Bradford and now living in Colchester, is a lifelong rugby league fan. His son Rycroft was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder just weeks after birth. When no family member was a match, a stranger on the DKMS stem cell register gave Rycroft a second chance. Though Rycroft tragically passed away at just 16 months, the transplant gave his family precious time — time filled with hope, laughter, and love.

Andrew now channels his grief into purpose, urging others to join the stem cell register: “It’s not until your child needs a transplant that you realise how little most people know about stem cell donation. It’s such an amazing thing to do — and to honour Rycroft’s memory, I want to reach more people with that message.

To raise awareness of the impact that the lack of a compatible stem cell donor has for people diagnosed with a blood cancer, the London Broncos and DKMS partnered to host an event which was inspired by Andrew Foster’s story and aimed at rallying the rugby community to become potential lifesavers. Andrew’s involvement contributed to a special registration event held during the game against Widnes Vikings, where fans were encouraged to join the stem cell donor register through simple mouth swabs.

James Mackay, a father from the West Midlands, daughter Emilia was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia. No one in the family was a match — but a stranger was. Thanks to a donor from the DKMS register, Emilia received a lifesaving transplant and is now thriving. James describes the experience as “life-changing,” not just for Emilia, but for their entire family.

Andrew and James give a powerful reminder that behind every swab is a story. A father holding onto hope. A child waiting for a match. Stem cell donations have the power to transform and save lives.

Every year in the UK, around 2,000 people are waiting for a stem cell transplant.

DKMS in the UK has registered over one million stem cell donors to date. The charity encourages more people to join the stem cell register; works to ensure everyone who needs a stem cell transplant has equal access to one, and conducts research focused on continually improving the survival and recovery rate of people with blood cancers or disorders.

Currently, just 7% of the entire eligible population in the UK are registered as potential donors, but signing up is a quick and easy process – just some simple mouth swabs and a few health questions – that can be done in the comfort of your home.