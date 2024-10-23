Fearns, Leeds, to host spook-tacular Halloween Quiz Night
Tickets are just £2.50 per person and the quiz night, in partnership with Geek Quizzes, promises a ‘wicked atmosphere’ as the multi-function venue tests the crowd’s knowledge on iconic horror movies, cult classics and spooky cinema trivia.
Attendees will also get to sample a new themed menu created exclusively for the Fearns quiz night. Featuring all treats and no tricks, items include:
- Buffalo wings celery & blue cheese mayo
- Cauliflower wings celery & garlic mayo
- Nachos served with guac, salsa, cheese sauce, sour cream, topped with either brisket chilli or 5 bean chilli
- Beef burger
- Vegan burger
- Loaded Fries topped with either brisket chilli, 5 bean chilli, truffle & parmesan, or salt & pepper
Alongside Fearns’ dedicated drinks menu which includes variations of the Bloody Mary (the Classic Bloody Mary, Bloody Maria, Bloody Michelada, and a non-alcoholic Virgin Mary), the bar will serve a selection of Halloween-themed drinks too:
- Zombie - Overproof white rum, dark rum, falernum, pineapple juice, grenadine
- Vampire kisses - Vanilla vodka, strawberry liqueur, prosecco, fresh raspberries
- Watermelon sour - Midori, lemon juice, grenadine, maraschino cherry
For more information and to book your spot for the quiz, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/geekquizzes1/1433999
Fearns also serves expertly crafted coffee and boasts a unique cocktail menu with a large range of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, mocktails and beers. The venue is located in the same building as Department, a co-working space on The Boulevard.
For regular updates follow Fearns on social media via www.instagram.com/fearnsleedsdock