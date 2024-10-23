Fearns, Leeds, to host spook-tacular Halloween Quiz Night

By Mark Stone
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 04:22 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 16:48 BST
Leeds Dock kitchen, bar and event space, Fearns, is set to lift spirits and put film buffs and Halloween enthusiasts to the test this October with its Halloween Quiz Night on 31st October at 7pm.

Tickets are just £2.50 per person and the quiz night, in partnership with Geek Quizzes, promises a ‘wicked atmosphere’ as the multi-function venue tests the crowd’s knowledge on iconic horror movies, cult classics and spooky cinema trivia.

Attendees will also get to sample a new themed menu created exclusively for the Fearns quiz night. Featuring all treats and no tricks, items include:

  • Buffalo wings celery & blue cheese mayo
  • Cauliflower wings celery & garlic mayo
  • Nachos served with guac, salsa, cheese sauce, sour cream, topped with either brisket chilli or 5 bean chilli
  • Beef burger
  • Vegan burger
  • Loaded Fries topped with either brisket chilli, 5 bean chilli, truffle & parmesan, or salt & pepper
Fearns' Halloween Quiz Night

Alongside Fearns’ dedicated drinks menu which includes variations of the Bloody Mary (the Classic Bloody Mary, Bloody Maria, Bloody Michelada, and a non-alcoholic Virgin Mary), the bar will serve a selection of Halloween-themed drinks too:

  • Zombie - Overproof white rum, dark rum, falernum, pineapple juice, grenadine
  • Vampire kisses - Vanilla vodka, strawberry liqueur, prosecco, fresh raspberries
  • Watermelon sour - Midori, lemon juice, grenadine, maraschino cherry

For more information and to book your spot for the quiz, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/geekquizzes1/1433999

Fearns also serves expertly crafted coffee and boasts a unique cocktail menu with a large range of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, mocktails and beers. The venue is located in the same building as Department, a co-working space on The Boulevard.

For regular updates follow Fearns on social media via www.instagram.com/fearnsleedsdock

