Fenetic Wellbeing invests in the future of Yorkshire’s social care talent through apprenticeship scheme

Specialist wellbeing experts, Fenetic Wellbeing, has launched a new Business Administrator apprenticeship scheme in partnership with a local education provider, Craven College, as part of its ongoing commitment to invest in the future of social care and wellbeing talent.

This strategic move from Fenetic Wellbeing will provide local talent with an alternative academic route to higher-level qualifications and support the skills shortages faced across the sector, which needs to recruit an estimated half a million workers by 2040¹.

The company will recruit two Level 3 Business Administration apprenticeships which will last up to two years. These positions will provide valuable, hands-on experience across various aspects of the sector, enabling apprentices to make significant contributions to the business.

Chosen apprentices will have the opportunity to secure an ‘OT Assessor’ qualification and develop a range of skills across business organisation, administration and sales.

Fenetic Wellbeing founders, Tom Appelbee and Graeme Firth

Commenting on the new scheme, Tom Appelbee, Co-Founder of Fenetic Wellbeing, said: “Graeme and I started Fenetic Wellbeing more than 15 years ago, since then we’ve focused on providing accessible and affordable solutions with fantastic customer service and helping those on our doorstep.

"By championing training and development, we aim to help deliver a sustainable future for the social care industry by prioritising education and training to inspire the next generation. The new showroom in the heart of Yorkshire and Apprenticeship Scheme marks our ongoing efforts to make a real difference to the lives and future of people in Yorkshire.”

Applications are open from Monday, February 10 and will be open for 28 days. All successful candidates must have a minimum of 5 GCSEs 9-4, including Maths and English. To apply, candidates must email their CV and cover letter directly to Co-founder Thomas Appelbee at: [email protected]

The retailer has recently been awarded a ‘Platinum’ accreditation for their customer service by Feefo following continued high quality and bespoke service for its customers. The retailer has also held a Which? Trusted Trader accreditation for more than five years, both highlighting Fenetic’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, quality and affordable solutions.