Fenetic Wellbeing supports Airedale NHS Foundation Trust with donation

Skipton-based wellbeing and mobility specialist Fenetic Wellbeing, has made a donation to the Acute Therapy Department at Airedale NHS Foundation Trust to support patient recovery and safe discharge home for patients.

The donation of a premium mobility seat marks Fenetic Wellbeing’s ongoing mission to alleviate pressures on local healthcare providers and to support independent living across the region. Airedale NHS Foundation Trust often faces the challenge of finding suitable seating to support recovery across its ward base.

The wellbeing expert has pledged to support Airedale NHS Foundation Trust and the Trust’s charity, Airedale Hospital & Community Charity, over the coming years following the donation of the Rise and Tilt Integra seat that offers in-space transfer mobility, enhancing the ward's ability to help patients sit out of bed.

Specifically chosen by the rehabilitation team on the acute ward, the chair will assist patients with limited sitting balance or poor sitting tolerance, offering the necessary support and comfort to take the first step toward recovery.

Thomas Appelbee, Co-founder of Fenetic Wellbeing, said: “At Fenetic, we are focused on providing accessible and affordable solutions to support safe and independent living. We are really proud to make this donation to Airedale NHS Foundation Trust and contribute to improving patient recovery and experience. We hope this donation plays a role in supporting the ward and hospital in continuing to provide care, encouraging early recovery, and helping patients return home.”

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust is an award-winning hospital located in West Yorkshire, treating more than 32,000 inpatients and 155,000 outpatients annually. With patients of varying shapes, sizes, and physical abilities, it is essential that each is supported to sit out of bed as soon as possible.

Commenting on the donation, Freya Sledding, Chief Allied Health Professional at Airedale NHS Foundation Trust added: “The sooner we can get people up, dressed, and out of bed, the quicker the patient's recovery and ultimately, their discharge home. We only have a small number of suitable chairs available across the wards, so this donation will greatly improve patient experience, support staff with moving and handling, help discharges home and prevent deconditioning.

“On behalf of the acute therapy and ward staff across Airedale hospital, I am delighted to accept this donation that will support effective patient care and early rehabilitation. The chair will be well utilised and will make such a difference to the care we are able to provide.”

Jodie Hearnshaw, Charity Manager at Airedale NHS Foundation Trust added: “On behalf of Airedale Hospital & Community Charity I would like to thank Fenetic Wellbeing for the extremely kind donation of the chair. Together we can help to ensure that our patients receive the healthcare they deserve.”