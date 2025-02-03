Fernco pledges £25,000 to support REACT Disaster Response Charity

Fernco, a leading provider of flood protection solutions, has pledged £25,000 in support of flood disaster relief efforts.

Fernco’s year-long “Race Against the Rivers Challenge” fundraising campaign aims to donate £25,000 to REACT Disaster Response, a humanitarian rapid response charity providing immediate aid and long-term recovery to communities impacted by natural disasters, including flooding.

The “Race Against the Rivers Challenge” will see Fernco employees take on 2,446 gruelling miles, the combined length of 25 major UK rivers, from February to November, through walking, cycling and running.

Fernco Managing Director Lee Pashley says, “As the threat of flooding increases, we need to become much more resilient and flood-ready. Just last year, my hometown of Chesterfield was devastated by flooding, and seeing the impacts on people’s lives was heartbreaking.”

£25,000 Target

Between October 2022 and March 2024, England endured its wettest 18-month stretch in over 180 years of recorded history. Flooding now poses a significant threat to one in six properties in England equating to approximately 5.7 million homes.

Lee continues, “At Fernco, we are passionate about providing solutions that protect homes and communities from flooding, but we want to make an even bigger impact. The “Race Against the Rivers Challenge” means we can directly support vulnerable communities through an amazing organisation like REACT, by funding further training and essential equipment for their Flood Responders.”

“With flooding becoming increasingly frequent and disruptive, this partnership between Fernco and REACT highlights the immense power of collaboration in protecting vulnerable communities” says Toby Wicks, REACT Disaster Response Chief Executive. “Fernco’s unwavering commitment to resilience strengthens our mission by equipping volunteer Flood Responders with the essential tools and training needed to act swiftly when disaster strikes. Together, we are creating a future where no one faces the devastating impacts of flooding alone."

