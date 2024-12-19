F.Hinds’ Bradford store wins ‘Best Dressed Store 2024’ Award

F.Hinds is proud to announce that its Bradford store has been crowned the Best Dressed Store 2024 in the company’s inaugural competition.

The challenge saw the family run jewellers’ Display Department travel across the country to visit the six area winners partaking in the competition, highlighting the exceptional dedication and creativity of managers and staff across the brand. Each store was evaluated on its cleanliness, overall presentation, and the quality of its display dressing, with particular attention given to adherence to plans, instructions and visual presentation guidelines.

Whilst the standards were incredibly high across competing stores, the Bradford team, led by manager Rebecca Morris, distinguished themselves with a presentation that stood out above the rest. The store has been a much-loved part of Kirkgate Shopping Centre since its opening in November 1995, and has seen much change throughout their time serving the community. One thing that has remained consistent throughout this is the store’s dedication to providing outstanding customer service.

The judges concluded that the store exuded excellence in every aspect and showcased a meticulous approach to its displays and an inviting atmosphere, granting them the title of Best Dressed Store 2024. Upon their success, the team was awarded a trophy and gift card to celebrate their win, presented by Retail Director Jeremy Hinds, which sits proudly in-store for all customers to see.

Rebecca Morris, Manager of F.Hinds Bradford, commented “Winning this award for the best window display across the company is an incredible honour. It’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication our team puts into perfecting our displays. This recognition means the world to us and we will display our trophy proudly!"

Jeremy Hinds, Retail Director at F.Hinds, commented “Congratulations to the entire Bradford team on winning the award for the best window display across the company! Your attention to detail and dedication has not gone unnoticed. Your windows not only capture the essence of the F.Hinds brand but also created an inspiring experience for customers and locals. We’re so proud of your achievement and grateful for your hard work and passion. Well done!”

Two other stores, Clacton-on-Sea and Torquay, also came highly commended for their outstanding efforts, despite being pipped to the post!

The Best Dressed Store competition reflects F.Hinds’ commitment to maintaining the highest standards across its stores, ensuring every customer enjoys a visually engaging and welcoming shopping environment. This is of no greater importance than it is now, at Christmas time, where F.Hinds looks forward to seeing old and new customers alike selecting stunning pieces to gift to loved ones this festive season.

F.Hinds’ expansive range of products feature gifts for every price point, with brands such as Casio, HUGO, Seiko and Olivia Burton to name a few and various styles for every taste. They also sell diamonds and jewellery and carry out repairs. F.Hinds encourages shoppers to stop by in search of the perfect sentimental gift to make a loved one’s Christmas, or pick up a gift card for those who are difficult to shop for!