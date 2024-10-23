Filey based guest house secures funding from Cumberland Building Society

A Yorkshire family’s rich legacy in the hospitality industry is set to continue following financial backing of more than a quarter of a million from The Cumberland Building Society.

The beloved family-run Filey Grange guest house in Filey Bay, North Yorkshire has secured a £266.5k term loan from The Cumberland ensuring a smooth transition of ownership from its retiring founders to their son, James Hewitt, as he embarks on his first commercial property venture.

Determined to keep the guesthouse within the family, James and his wife have taken over the property, continuing a legacy of exceptional hospitality and maintaining the high standards that have earned the guest house a five-star Gold Award and a 96% ‘excellent’ rating on TripAdvisor.

The guest house, a long-standing favourite among visitors to Filey Bay, holds sentimental value for the Hewitt family.With the support from specialist hospitality lenders, The Cumberland, the Victorian guest house is set to thrive beyond its traditional summer season, with bookings already looking positive for autumn and winter – traditionally quieter months for Filey Bay tourism.

Filey Grange Guest House

James, Owner of Filey Grange said: “Our aim has always been to create memorable experiences for our guests, and now, taking over Filey Grange allows me to carry on that tradition with my own dream.

“Filey Grange is not only a guest house, it is our family home, and I wanted to make sure we didn’t lose it. I must have approached 50 different lenders who turned me down.“

The Cumberland saw the potential where others didn’t, and Katherine from their Commercial team worked closely with me to make this possible. Their people-centred approach made all the difference in helping me build a new life for my family.”

Filey Grange, nestled near Filey Beach one of Britain’s best beaches as named by The Sunday Times, is a prime destination for nature lovers, walkers, and business travellers.

Katherine Thomson, Commercial Relationship Manager at The Cumberland Building Society

With strong demand already in place, James is positioning the guest house as a year-round haven, while preparing to hire additional staff during the summer season to meet increased demand.

James added: “Summer is always busy, but I’m already seeing strong bookings for autumn and winter. Thanks to The Cumberland’s support, we are confident we can operate the guest house at full potential throughout the year.”

With over 20 years of experience supporting hospitality businesses, The Cumberland offers a relationship-managed service ensuring customers have a dedicated, personal point of contact for guidance and support at any time.

Katherine Thomson, Commercial Relationship Manager at The Cumberland Building Society said: “We are thrilled to support James as he takes over the family guest house in Filey Bay.“

His passion for maintaining his family’s business combined with his commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences aligns perfectly with our Kinder Banking approach which puts people first. It’s inspiring to see his vision and hard work will contribute to local tourism in the area.”

James praised Katherine at The Cumberland for not only managing the deal from end to end but also offering her guidance to ensure the business’s success.

Katherine also introduced James to Setfords Solicitors, a respected West Yorkshire firm specialising in business and property law. Setfords provided essential legal guidance throughout the transition to ensure a smooth handover of the guest house. The partnership underscores The Cumberland’s strong regional connections and expansive experience in the hospitality sector.

With the guesthouse ready to welcome new and returning visitors, James is confident that the family tradition of hospitality will continue to flourish, backed by the support of Cumberland Building Society.