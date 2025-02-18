Find your dream home in Howden with hassle-free Part Exchange at York Vale Gardens

Harron Homes is hosting an exclusive Part Exchange event at York Vale Gardens on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 February, from 10.30am to 5.30pm, offering homebuyers a stress-free way to secure their dream home.

The event will provide prospective buyers with the opportunity to explore the stunning three- and four-bedroom homes available, including The Alderton, a three-bedroom detached home with an integral garage priced at £300,000, and The Salcombe, a four-bedroom detached home with a detached double garage priced at £465,000.

Attendees will also be able to speak with a Part Exchange expert and an Independent Financial Advisor, who will be available throughout the weekend to explain how Harron Homes can be their guaranteed cash buyer at full market value. With no estate agent fees, no property chains, and a quick, hassle-free process, Harron’s Part Exchange scheme is designed to make moving home as smooth as possible. Homebuyers can also learn about exclusive tailored incentives to help make their move even more affordable.

Katie Charlesworth, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire, said, "We understand that selling an existing property can be one of the biggest hurdles when moving home. Our Part Exchange scheme eliminates the uncertainty, allowing buyers to focus on settling into their beautiful new home at York Vale Gardens. This event is the perfect opportunity for buyers to discover how simple the process can be and to take the first step towards securing their dream home."

The Part Exchange event will take place at York Vale Gardens, Station Road, Howden, East Yorkshire, DN14 7AF and interested buyers are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this exclusive opportunity.