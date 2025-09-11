First baby-only vision support group run by Guide Dogs has positive impact for Yorkshire families

Part of Guide Dogs’ My Time to Play service, the group supports families of children aged 0–4 with sight loss through sensory play, music and movement. This group is the first in the country made up entirely of babies under 12 months old – helping little ones develop vital early skills while giving parents the chance to connect and share experiences.

The group is hosted at Pomfret Family Hub, which generously provides the venue and resources free of charge.

Among those attending is 11-month-old Indiana, who was born with dense bilateral cataracts and has already undergone four operations before her first birthday.

Diagnosed at just two days old, Indiana has a complex daily care routine, including contact lenses with a +28 prescription, up to 13 eye drops a day, and regular hospital check-ups.

Her mum, Sarah, says the group has made a huge difference to Indiana’s confidence:

“We travel over an hour each week to attend My Time to Play in Wakefield because we love it so much,” said Sarah.

“When we first started going, Indiana would cry the whole time. She was so unsure of strangers and new places. But within weeks, she was a completely different child – full of confidence and diving into all the new experiences.

“The team treat her like she’s their own. It’s like a second family to us, and we look forward to it every single week.

“It’s been a long journey and it’s still ongoing but Guide Dogs has made such a difference – the sessions have been life-changing.”

While best known for its iconic guide dogs, the charity offers a wide range of support for children and families living with sight loss – many of which don’t involve dogs. This includes practical help with mobility and independence skills, technology advice, educational support, and early intervention services like My Time to Play.

Each session is packed with fun, sensory-based activities designed to help children with sight loss learn through play. From exploring different textures and sounds to building early movement and communication skills, the sessions are tailored to support each child’s individual development. Parents and carers also have the chance to connect, share experiences, and get practical advice from Guide Dogs’ specialist staff.

Guide Dogs Senior Habilitation Specialist Amy Gordon, who oversees the My Time to Play group in Wakefield delivered by Habilitation Specialists Gena Miernik and Sophie Shemeld, said:

“Early intervention is absolutely vital for children with vision impairments, and it’s incredible to see how much progress babies like Indiana are making thanks to the Wakefield group.

“This is the first time at Guide Dogs that we’ve had a My Time to Play group made up entirely of babies under one year old, and the response has been amazing. It’s a privilege to support these little ones and their families at such an important time in their development.

“If you’re a parent or carer of a child with sight loss, please do get in touch – we’re here to help.”

Amy adds: “We’d also like to extend our thanks to staff at the Pomfret Family Hub who have welcomed the My Time to Play group and the families it supports, helping to create a friendly and inclusive environment.”

To find out more about My Time to Play or how Guide Dogs supports children with sight loss, visit http://www.guidedogs.org.uk/mttp

