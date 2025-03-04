First CEO of Yorkshire Charity Digs Deep for the Future

New CEO Rosslyn Colderley’s tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of River Holme Connections is marked by the planting of the charity’s 100,000th tree.

The event is both an organisational and personal milestone.

Rosslyn brings over 30 years of experience in environmental and charitable sectors, having held leadership roles at Sustrans, the Wildlife Trust, the Canal and River Trust, and The Conservation Volunteers.

Her passion for conservation and community engagement makes her the ideal leader to guide River Holme Connections into its next chapter.

Rosslyn was joined by the charity’s founder and Chair of Trustees Lynva Russell, as well as volunteers, trustees and staff to celebrate this achievement.

“This isn’t just about planting trees,” said Rosslyn. “It’s about people connecting with themselves, with each other, with wildlife and with nature.”

River Holme Connections has reached an extraordinary milestone with the appointment of Rosslyn – their first CEO - and the planting of its 100,000th tree, symbolising the charity’s commitment to environmental restoration and community connection.

“The transformation of the River Holme catchment has been remarkable over the past ten years, thanks to the trustees and volunteers, who are backed by a small team of talented and outstandingly dedicated staff,” said Rosslyn.

Volunteers of River Holme Connections

“The charity is making a visible difference to the Holme Valley, as new trees grow, hedgerows flourish, meadows burst into life, and the river begins to sparkle once more.

“Through our very active and effective practical volunteering programme, we have worked to link people back to the place where they live and to build friendship networks that benefit their lives beyond our activities.

“Our work in schools has shared our love of the natural world with young people and allowed them to participate in practical scientific activities both in and outside the classroom.

“Our aim is to be a connector, weaving the threads of people’s lives into the tapestry of the Holme Valley and its landscape.”

The first CEO of Honley based charity River Holme Connections is pictured helping to plant the charity's 100,000th tree.

Supported by White Rose Forest and the Woodland Trust, River Holme Connections has spent the past decade working with landowners to integrate tree planting into sustainable land management plans.

This milestone oak tree is one of 20 planted this season in a field at Ludhill near Farnley Tyas. All are protected by large mesh guards to ensure their survival when livestock are grazing in the field.

In time, these trees will mature into veteran oaks, forming a wood pasture that offers shelter and shade for livestock while enhancing biodiversity.

Other projects on the site include the planting of 1,210 metres of native double-row hedgerow by contractors, and 0.8 hectares of new native woodland, including wet woodland species, planted by volunteers.

To mark the occasion, volunteers – both seasoned and new – gathered to plant the trees, sharing knowledge and skills in a way that reflects River Holme Connections’ ethos of integrating people’s lives into the landscape of the Holme Valley.

Some of the first volunteers from a decade ago joined the celebrations, together with some people who were volunteering for the first time.

Rosslyn’s leadership marks an exciting new phase for River Holme Connections, building on a decade of success in environmental conservation.

River Holme Connections encourages the community to sign up for their newsletter to stay updated on future projects and learn how to get involved.

Whether through volunteering, supporting tree planting efforts, or spreading the word, everyone has a role to play in shaping the landscape for generations to come.

Founded in 2015, River Holme Connections is a registered charity dedicated to conserving and enhancing the River Holme and its surrounding natural environment.

The charity works closely with local communities, volunteers, and landowners to implement sustainable conservation projects, including tree planting, invasive species control, riverbank restoration, and improving public access.

As the organisation celebrates ten years of achievements, it remains committed to creating a thriving environment that supports wildlife and enriches the local community.