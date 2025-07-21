First images released of new homes at Mulgrave Properties development in Bubwith

Mulgrave Properties has released the first images of the new homes it is building in Bubwith at a small development called The Orchard.

Work is progressing on the ten homes, which will sit in a new one-acre residential area off Main Street.

New CGIs show the two, three, four and five-bedroom designs, which will all have garages or off-road parking, as well as front and rear gardens.

Debbie Foster, Sales Director at Mulgrave Properties, said: “These images provide the first glimpse of the new homes we are building at The Orchard and showcase the character and quality that homebuyers associate with Mulgrave Properties.

“The homes will be set back some distance from Main Street making an attractive approach into the site, while retaining an open aspect in the street scene.

“Architectural features, such as artificial stone sills and brick details, have been designed to reflect the character of buildings in the village and ensure The Orchard blends into its surroundings.”

Existing trees will be retained wherever possible with new tree planting along the access road and in some of the back gardens of the homes.

As part of the planning agreement for The Orchard, Mulgrave Properties is to create a small green open space on the site and also contribute £23,800 towards off-site recreational facilities, including outdoor sports and play areas.

Debbie said: “This select collection of homes will give house-hunters the chance to live in the charming village of Bubwith, where there is a thriving local community with a shop, a pub, a primary school and a doctor’s surgery, with a tennis club and sports and leisure centre opposite the development.

“While offering a rural lifestyle, The Orchard is just eight miles from Selby and an eight-minute drive away from Howden railway station which offers trains to York, Hull and London Kings Cross.