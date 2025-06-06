First Leeds Wilder Fight Night a great success raising £ 12,000

University has always been as much about life-enhancing experiences as obtaining a qualification and twenty students from the four Leeds universities will long remember taking part in the city’s first Wilder Student Fight Night held at Stylus on the University of Leeds campus following six weeks of intensive training at Sharky’s Gym in Meanwood.

‘We began our fundraising fight nights in Durham in 2021. It was about time we came to Leeds,’ said ‘Wilder’ Sal Sinawi, 37, ‘following successful black-tie events in seventeen cities throughout Britain and Ireland which have raised approaching £ 700 thousand for our charity partners, mainly The Oddballs Foundation. The Leeds event raised twelve thousand. That’s the highest ever for any city’s debut fight night.’

‘We’re mainly novice boxers,’ said Ciaran Gray, 21, a sports exercise therapy student who hails from Devon. ‘My opponent Will Yardley and I play cricket together for Leeds Beckett. I was elated to get the win. The boxing was for real and was an amazing experience. I know that some punches hurt Will, and I took some shots myself. I just got on with the job. We both wanted it and remain good friends. The training was hard and the whole experience opened my eyes to just how tough and courageous boxers are. I’m keen to box again.’ An environmental sciences student from Darlington, Yardley, 20, agrees. ‘It was a lot of fun. I just kept going against a background of deafening noise from the crowd. I enjoyed the training as it gave me a goal. Ciaran and I are proud to have shared the ring together and hopefully proved what we’re made of. We learnt a lot about ourselves.’

Boxing is no longer an exclusively male preserve and women made up half the Wilder fighters. Criminology student Avalon Patel explained ‘how the training made me feel stronger. I won my bout but was surprised at just how nervous I was and aggressive I became. I’m hoping that my participation will have encouraged more women and girls to give combat sports a go. Fellow Beckett criminologist Oldham’s Ella Graham, 21, was equally direct. ‘I’m delighted to have put myself out there and raised awareness that female fights can be just as entertaining and exciting as male bouts.’ It’s also about fun and excitement with business student Zenith Seyi from Manchester stating that ‘this was quite simply the best night of my life.’

Novice Boxers Ciaran Gray (left) and Will Yardley post fight

Rebecca Hartop from Bolton studies Business Management at Leeds Beckett. ‘I was one of five student executives involved in planning and delivering the event from its inception. We recruited the boxers and ran the social media coverage. been a unique experience helping co-ordinate a major event and that’s good for everyone’s CV. The evening was spectacular and fulfilling for all.’

Lee Murtagh, 50, runs Bethlehem Boxing Club in Richmond Hill and is regularly the referee and judge at Wilder events nationwide. ‘I’m delighted to be involved to help provide young, fit and healthy people with the opportunity to achieve an ambition with bouts matched fairly and a strong emphasis on safety while doing significant fundraising.’