First sustainable wedding fair set to launch in York

Taking place at Tea by the Lock in Naburn, Lucie, who specialises in handmade dried floral accessories through her business, Into the Hedgerow, was inspired along with Ruth, owner of Tea by the lock to set up a wedding fair with a focus on sustainability, in the hope to inspire couples planning their weddings.

Lucie says, “Having grown-up surrounded by nature and watching my mother, who ran a small wildlife rescue which included nurturing all types of wild animals, including birds and hedgehogs, this inspired my passion to set up an eco-conscious business and the idea to set up a wedding fair to showcase the beauty of the Naburn banqueting hall along with the venues plant based ethos. Sustainability is important, with a recent study conducted by The Sustainable Wedding Alliance stating that 98% of couples shared that sustainability was incredibly important in planning their wedding. We hope the Sustainable Wedding Fair will inspire others to think about ways they could be more ethical wedding planning choices to minimise their impact on the environment.”

This small, intimate event will feature a diverse range of local wedding suppliers. These include Rachael Bowers, a Humanist Wedding Celebrant; Charlotte Hubbard, a Vegan and Cruelty-Free Makeup & Hair Artist; Hannah Gibbons, a traditional calligraphy artist, to name but a few.

Lucie continues, “I am really excited about the fair and sharing with couples exciting ways that they can be more planet-friendly through their weddings. Throughout the fair, there will also be local musician plant-based wedding cake and vintage crockery hire supplier.”

The Sustainable Wedding Fair will take place from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, 27 April at Tea on the Lock in Naburn. Entry into the venue is free of charge, and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

For more information on the Sustainable Wedding Fair, please contact Lucie at: [email protected]

Afternoon tea from Tea by the Lock

Modern calligraphy created by Hannah of Hanmade Calligraphy

Lucie Pope, owner of Into the Hedgerow wearing one of her handmade dried flower crowns

A bouquet of handmade dried flowers from Into the Hedgerow