Five volunteers from Bradford represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Some 9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on July 25 and will finish in Porto.

Throughout the jam-packed event, Alex, Rachel, Oliver, and Chloe are immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a four-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Alex’s, Rachel’s, Oliver’s and Chloe’s groups reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Full of anticipation as they got ready to leave for the adventure. Rachel, said: “I love going on international Scouting adventure and representing the UK. Previously I’ve visited North America and South Korea, both were very different but brilliant experiences. As part of my Moot trip, I’m going on a Roman Exploration to discover all about Portuguese Roman history.”

Alex said: “It’s going to be really fun making loads of new friends and learning about different cultures. This is my first international Scout event so it’s going to be a real learning curve surrounded by thousands of other Scouts from around the world.”

Oliver said: “I’m looking forward to finding out more about Portuguese food and culture and really experiencing the country. I love to travel and make new friends. I’m also looking forward to learning about working in hot conditions as this will be good for my career.”

Chloe said: I want to make loads of new friends from around the world, learn new skills and find out more about Portugal. I am particularly keen on trying new foods and rinks from across the globe so this should be the perfect chance to do that.”

Wendy Flatters is a Scout volunteer from Bradford. Volunteering has brought Wendy many opportunities, but being able to be part of this international adventure and provide a chance for the young adults of Scouting to take part in this unique experience has them filled with excitement.

With the final preparations complete Wendy said: “I love international Scouting but I’ve never been to a Moot before. I see it as a great adventure. I hope to make lots of new friends from around the world and give back to the next generation. I’ve learnt so many skills for life in my time in the Scouts and I want to pass them on.”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Alex, Chloe, Oliver, Rachel and Wendywell prior to their departure by saying: “A massive good luck to Alex, Chloe, Oliver, Rachel and Wendy and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change.

"The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.