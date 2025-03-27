Fixing volunteer shortage needs less burden, more reward, study finds

Volunteers are being shut out of grassroots sport by the administrative red tape involved and the demands on those with full-time jobs, new research has revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And recognising the value of volunteering – and widening its appeal to all sections of society – will contribute to addressing the drop in numbers of this giving up their time and offering their expertise to ensuring the lights stay on at clubs and groups across the country.

The study, published by leading grassroots sports charity Sported, revealed the continued dominance of older males among those currently undertaking board, trustee and management volunteering roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it spotlights the barriers and challenges faced by those individuals and others looking to get into those roles, factors surrounding recruitment and retention to roles at this level, and good practice in supporting these volunteers.

Keeping sports clubs open requires more volunteers

It found volunteers at these levels face significant time pressures in these roles, with too few willing or able to take on and share these responsibilities. It confirmed that the demands of the roles can make them inaccessible for those in full-time employment, with parental or caring responsibilities, or with long-term, changing, or unpredictable health conditions. And that expectations from external stakeholders can be unrealistic given the voluntary nature of these roles, compounded by a lack of support from such organisations.

The research, commissioned in conjunction with the Wales Council for Voluntary Action and other partners in the community sport sector, is advocating for change to encourage and support volunteers at this level.

Data underlined that streamlining or reducing the administrative burden on volunteers in these roles increases capacity while increasing representation to fully represent all members of the local community supports more effective and inclusive recruitment and retention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it has called for the creation of positive volunteering

environments to reward, recognise, and support development pathways for volunteers into these roles.

Speaking at the report’s launch on Thursday at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Sported’s National Manager, Richard Thomas, said: “We’re committed to helping realise the potential that sport and physical activity can have on the lives of people.

“This research and these solutions will have a big benefit on volunteering in grassroots sport which, in turn, will strengthen and support communities to living healthier and more active lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad