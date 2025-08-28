Flavour frenzy - Wingstop UK set to bring legendary wings to Meadowhall

It’s the moment chicken lovers across Yorkshire have been waiting for! Meadowhall is turning up the heat as Wingstop UK, the ultimate experience for iconic wing flavours to enjoy with family and friends, prepares to open its first ever Sheffield restaurant later this year.

Wingstop UK’s arrival in Sheffield has been highly anticipated, with fans regularly taking to social media to call for a South Yorkshire opening. Since launching in 2018, Wingstop UK has become a firm favourite with its cooked-to-order wings, each hand-sauced-and-tossed in bold flavours.

Opening in the Oasis Lower Level, the new restaurant will serve up classic wings, tenders and burgers alongside seasoned fries, dips, milkshakes, freestyle drinks, Camden Town beer and a churros selection for dessert. Diners can pick from a choice of ten distinct flavours like Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero and Hickory Smoked BBQ.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking to bring new and exciting dining experiences to Meadowhall, and Wingstop UK is a perfect fit. Their energy, distinctive flavours and loyal following make them a fantastic addition to our already diverse mix of dining options.

Wingstop UK is set to open in Meadowhall this year

“We’re delighted they’ve chosen Meadowhall for their first Sheffield location and we’re sure our visitors from across Yorkshire and beyond will love getting stuck in!”

Dirujan Sabesan, Chief Marketing Officer at Wingstop UK said: “The wait is finally over. Our fans in Sheffield have been calling for Wingstop UK to open, and we’re so happy to finally make it happen. Meadowhall is the perfect place for us to make our debut. We can’t wait to bring our bold flavours and signature wings to a new audience.”

Meadowhall will be home to South Yorkshire’s very first Wingstop UK, in addition to the brand’s 69 locations across the UK.

