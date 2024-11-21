Food waste is growing but so are Garden Organic’s Compost Demonstration Sites – including one in Bradford!

With the UK throwing away around 9.5 million tonnes of food waste in a single year – it’s more important than ever to show people how to recycle waste by composting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sustainable gardening charity Garden Organic is on a mission to do just that at its growing number of Compost Demonstration Sites, where its Master Composters demystify composting and provide all-important life skills to communities.

There are now 13 sites in locations around the UK providing hands-on advice and training for residents, organisations and businesses – and more are planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its Bradford Compost Demonstration Site is based at Horton Community Farm, a two-acre green oasis in the inner-city. The site has been transformed from abandoned allotments blighted by decades of fly-tipping and vandalism into a valuable community resource, including a Garden Organic composting site. The site shows visitors how easy it is to compost at home - with any size garden or budget – with the chance to get hands-on with different types of compost bin.

Showing visitors how to compost at the Bradford Compost Demonstration Site.

The expansion of the charity’s composting sites couldn’t have come at a better time for local authorities. Upcoming changes in waste legislation will require all local authorities to collect food waste separately, with home composting the most environmentally friendly way of dealing with unavoidable food and garden waste.

“There’s nowhere else in the country where people can benefit from such comprehensive composting advice. Having more of these sites means we can reach more communities and help more people learn the amazing benefits of composting,” says David Garrett, head of Knowledge Transfer at Garden Organic.

“So much of our food waste ends up in residual waste bins where it’s burnt to generate energy, or in landfill, where it becomes a source for greenhouse gases. Food waste collections across the UK will help but composting at home offers us a simple solution to recycling waste into something valuable that will nourish soil, seeds and plants. We’re excited to be increasing our composting sites and hope to open many more in the coming years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more at Bradford’s Compost Demonstration Site at https://hcf.org.uk/finding-us-visitors/.