Football stars Ethan Ampadu and David Prutton kick off Green Football’s Great Save with secret charity shop kit drop in Ripon

Leeds United star Ethan Ampadu and Sky Sports presenter David Prutton from Harrogate, surprised staff and volunteers in Ripon’s Salvation Army shop when they dropped by to make some very special donations.

The sporting pair popped into the North Street branch of the charity, to handover signed sports kit for fans to find, and to encourage other people to give pre-loved sportswear a second life and highlighting the importance of keeping kit in play.

The initiative marks the start of Green Football’s Great Save, the world’s biggest climate-football campaign, which rallies the entire football community - fans, players, pundits, clubs, leagues, grassroots teams and schools - to take action to tackle climate change and protect the future of the game.

This year is all about keeping sports kit in play for longer - whether by donating, selling, reusing or upcycling - helping to reduce waste, save money, and support those in the community who may otherwise lack access to kit.

Shop Manager Angelina Duckworth said: “It’s not every day a celebrity comes into the shop, let alone two! Ethan and David were both lovely and explained what shirts they were donating and why. Ethan Ampadu donated a shirt signed by the Leeds United team and David had one of his own tops from 20 years ago from when he was a player himself. He signed it in the shop for us.

"We are excited to put them out in the shop to see who finds them. Hopefully it’ll encourage other people across the area to have a clear out and donate some of their own kit.”

Ethan Ampadu, Leeds United said: “I’m donating the first shirt I wore after becoming Leeds United captain. It’s very special to me because it is a real honour to lead this club, and the pride I felt walking out at Elland Road in the first game of the season is something I’ll never forget. I’m donating such an important shirt because it’s an important campaign - one that will help make sure future generations can enjoy playing football like I have.

"Every year, a huge amount of sports kit gets thrown away, when it could be reused, repurposed, or passed on to someone who needs it. If each of us does something small to cut waste and give our sportswear a second life, we can make a big difference”.

