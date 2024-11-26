Forget Me Not invites supporters to ‘shine a little light’ in memory of loved ones this Christmas

This Christmas Forget Me Not children’s hospice in Huddersfield is inviting people across West Yorkshire to make a donation in memory of a loved one in their ‘Shine a little light’ Christmas campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Redford, in memory fundraiser at Forget Me Not said: “At Christmas, it’s lovely to share special moments with family and friends, but for many of us it’s also a time when we feel the absence of a loved one. This is always a very poignant time of year at Russell House and our staff are on duty throughout the festive season.”

“This Christmas, we’re inviting people to shine a little light in memory of someone dear to them by making a donation in their name. It’s a chance to keep their light shining and help us support families to make the most of every moment they have together, creating precious memories that will last a lifetime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donors will also be able to leave a dedication message in honour of their loved one on Forget Me Not’s memory webpage www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/shine-a-little-light. The charity will place dedications inside baubles to hang on their Christmas tree at Russell House.

Russell House, Forget Me Not children's hospice