Forget Me Not invites supporters to ‘shine a little light’ in memory of loved ones this Christmas
Gemma Redford, in memory fundraiser at Forget Me Not said: “At Christmas, it’s lovely to share special moments with family and friends, but for many of us it’s also a time when we feel the absence of a loved one. This is always a very poignant time of year at Russell House and our staff are on duty throughout the festive season.”
“This Christmas, we’re inviting people to shine a little light in memory of someone dear to them by making a donation in their name. It’s a chance to keep their light shining and help us support families to make the most of every moment they have together, creating precious memories that will last a lifetime.”
Donors will also be able to leave a dedication message in honour of their loved one on Forget Me Not’s memory webpage www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/shine-a-little-light. The charity will place dedications inside baubles to hang on their Christmas tree at Russell House.
Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire. The charity needs to raise £6m this year to run the hospice, with only a fraction of those funds coming from the government or NHS.