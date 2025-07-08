Former DJ gets back behind the decks at care home beach party

Former DJ Nicholas Daley (61) from Sid Bailey care home in Brampton, operated by Danforth Care Homes, took a trip down memory lane when he stepped back behind the decks for the first time in years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas, originally from Sheffield, spent most of his adult life entertaining crowds with his music across the UK and beyond.

From the age of 18, he built a career as a professional DJ, performing everywhere from intimate venues across the country to large-scale events, including a 5,000-strong crowd in Brighton and even a residency at St George’s Hotel in Greece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seeing the passion Nicholas still held for DJing, staff at Sid Bailey took him to Montagu Hall in Mexborough, a nearby sister home, who were hosting a Beach Day themed celebration with local entertainer, DJ Damo.

DJ Damo and Nick Daley

When Nicholas was asked if he’d like to take control of the music once again, he jumped at the chance, delivering a set that had residents and staff dancing and singing along. Nicholas said,

‘It felt really good to be back doing what I love. It fetched back some brilliant memories. Music has always been a huge part of my life, and it was great to share that again with everyone here.’

When asked about his all-time favourite track, Nicholas didn’t hesitate: Put Your Loving Arms Around Me by Billie Ray Martin – a 90s dance classic that still resonates with him today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Alder, General Manager at Sid Bailey, added, ‘We’re always looking for ways to help our residents reconnect with their passions, and today was a perfect example. Seeing Nicholas light up behind the decks was incredible.

‘Special thanks to Montagu Hall care home and DJ Damo for helping us to make Nicholas’ day!’

You can find out more about Sid Bailey and other Danforth care homes in Yorkshire by calling 0330 822 4071, emailing [email protected], or by contacting the homes directly.

To see the homes’ upcoming community events, visit Sid Bailey care home’s or Montagu Hall care home’s website.

About Sid Bailey and Montagu Hall:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad