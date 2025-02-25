Former organist celebrates 90th birthday with special visit to Huddersfield Town Hall

Greenacres colleagues took the 90-year-old resident out to the Town Hall to watch an organ recital by the award-winning Austrian organist, musician and accompanist, Stefan Donner

A resident at HC-One’s Greenacres, in Meltham, Holmfirth, celebrated his 90th birthday on Valentine’s Day, with a special visit to Huddersfield Town Hall.

Greenacres resident George Marsden was treated to a day out to the spectacular 1100-seater concert hall, which is a great place to experience a variety of live events. George is a renowned organ player when he was younger, and this led to several Greenacres colleagues to mark his milestone birthday with an extra special trip.

Greenacres colleagues took the 90-year-old resident out to the Town Hall to enjoy an organ recital by the award-winning Austrian organist, musician and accompanist, Stefan Donner. George first started playing the organ at the age of 14 at Salem Methodist Church in Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

Stefan Donner playing at Huddersfield Town Hall

He earned £10 a year plus 10 shillings six pence for weddings and funerals. He helped out elsewhere and once played for three churches in the same day.

George was appointed the organist for Honley Male Voice Choir in 1974, and his work with music was recognised nationwide. George was invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace along with his sister by Lord Chamberlain on behalf of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

During George’s visit to Huddersfield Town Hall, he was greeted by the resident organist who played a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for him.

Greenacres resident George Marsden said: “It was a lovely day – thank you to all the Greenacres team for making it happen.”

George playing at Huddersfield Town Hall

Claire Wilson, HC-One’s Greenacres Wellbeing Coordinator, said: “It was really special to see George’s face light up at the experience we gave him. He remembered his times playing the organ at the Town Hall and it was a great day out.”

For more information about Greenacres Care Home and its community initiatives, please visit Greenacres - Care Home in, Meltham, Huddersfield | HC One or contact 01484 855 390/email [email protected].