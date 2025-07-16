Former police officer shares shark diving tips with carers taking charity plunge

A former police officer who swam with sharks on the Great Barrier Reef has been sharing his underwater wisdom with Barnsley care home staff preparing to take the plunge for charity.

A team of four brave volunteers from Deangate Care Home, on Towngate in Mapplewell, Barnsley, will dive into the shark tank at Sea Life Blackpool on 23rd July for the home’s residents’ fund.

Ahead of the dive, resident Mike Henwood, 81, offered advice drawn from his own experience swimming with sharks in Australia during a family holiday in his younger years.

Mike, a former police officer of more than two decades, has lived at Deangate Care Home since May.

He said: “If you’re swimming underneath, nice and quietly, like I was, you’re fine. But if you’re thrashing about on the surface, the shark might think someone’s in panic. I didn’t realise I could scream underwater until I nearly ran into one.”

Mike’s story came to light during preparations for the fundraiser, when activities coordinator Rachael Addy discovered his adventurous past.

As well as diving with sharks, Mike has travelled extensively with his wife Pam, whom he met while ice skating in Sheffield and whom later encouraged him to join the police force.

Rachael, who is leading the shark dive team at Deangate Care Home, said: “Mike’s advice has been brilliant.

The Deangate Care Home shark diving team, colleagues and residents, including (back, from left) home manager Rachael Dawson, senior carer Lisa Naylor, cook Cheryl Pinner, carer Troy Hunte, with (front, from left) resident Margaret Cooper, activities coordinator Rachael Addy, and resident Joan Giggal.

“He’s lived such an adventurous life and it’s inspiring to hear his stories. It’s exactly what we want to show, that life doesn’t stop when you move into a care home. It can be the start of something amazing.”

Rachael will be joined in the tank by senior carer Lisa Naylor, cook Cheryl Pinner, and carer Troy Hunte. The team hopes to raise funds to support trips and experiences for residents, including a day out in Blackpool to watch the dive and a visit to the seaside town’s famous Tower ballroom.

Mike added: “Of course I want to go and watch. I’d get in with the sharks again if I could.”