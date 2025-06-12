Forty colleagues from Leeds Teaching Hospitals to run city’s 10k in memory of much-loved friend who died from MND

WHEN Satpal Singh died from motor neurone disease (MND) in March, just 11 days after his 50th birthday, his devastated friends and colleagues at Leeds Teaching Hospitals knew they had to do something to help.

Satpal, a much-loved colleague, known by many for his selflessness, warmth and huge smile, had been diagnosed with MND last year and was forced to take early retirement from his role within the Digital IT team shortly afterwards.

Determined to help, friends and colleagues at the hospital raised more than £850 to support Satpal’s wife Rani and their family and also signed up to take part in the Leeds 10k with Satpal’s blessing. In total, 40 runners will be at the start line this Sunday as part of the team called Satpal’s Sprinters, helping to raise funds in his memory on behalf of the MND Association. So far, the team has raised an incredible £13,600.

Among the team is Steve Scott, who worked closely with Satpal. He said: “When we first discussed raising money for the Association in Satpal’s name, we didn’t anticipate just how big it would become - from the amazing number of colleagues and friends willing to participate, to the wonderful team spirit that has been so evident throughout - all leading to the gargantuan figure that we’ve raised for such a worthwhile and heartfelt cause.

Just some of the colleagues from Leeds Teaching Hospitals who will be taking in the Leeds 10k in memory of Satpal Singh on Sunday.

“Everything about this effort epitomises Satpal - his selflessness, his warmth and friendliness, his smile – and we can also say we are following in his footsteps, given he completed the Jane Tomlinson 10k as a young man. We also take solace that he was aware of our endeavours and gave a big thumbs-up when he saw our team photos and messages.

“The camaraderie, encouragement and togetherness shown by Satpal’s Sprinters has been immense, and there have been quite a few laughs along the way, so we will have a fun day to ease any aches and pains and celebrate Saty and the Association’s work.”

MND is a terminal, neurological disease which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time. It affects the brain and spinal cord leaving people unable to speak, eat or even breathe. Six people are diagnosed with the disease every day. The MND Association exists to support people living with and affected by MND, locally across Leeds and Yorkshire and nationally across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is also the biggest charity funder of MND research in the UK.

The MND Association’s Stacey Kirkpatrick, who is supporting the team with its fundraising efforts said: “Satpal was an incredible friend and colleague to so many people at Leeds Teaching Hospitals and I know that his loss is very keenly felt across the Trust. Our thoughts are very much with Satpal’s family, colleagues and friends at what is a very difficult time for everyone.

“By choosing to support the MND Association by taking part in the Leeds 10k this weekend, Satpal’s Sprinters will be helping to raise awareness of MND as well as vital funds which will help us to improve care, support and information for people living with and affected by MND, while also funding cutting edge research into potential new treatments.

“Everyone at the MND Association wishes the team the very best of luck and I look forward to being there on Sunday to cheer the team on!”

To show your support for Satpal’s Sprinters visit www.justgiving.com/team/team-satpal