Four DIY jobs homeowners should never do themselves

Leeds trade experts are urging homeowners against carrying out a number of tasks at home.

Homeowners often take pride in fixing up their abodes but there are certain jobs such as boiler repairs and tasks at height which need a professional.

According to The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA) around 2.7million people turn up at A&E every year as a result of accidents around the house. The home is the most common place for an accident, the charity says.

And while shortages in certain trades means it can take a while for a trained tradesperson to stop-by, it’s worth the wait rather than putting yourself and family in harm's way.

Ricky Sharma insists some projects are best left to the professionals.

Ricky Sharma, Managing Director at Engineering Real Results (ERR), a tradesperson training firm, warns it’s not worth the risk.

He said: “I know the saying goes ‘if you want something done right, do it yourself’ but some jobs should only be done by those with professional know-how.

“Skilled tradies are often in-demand, which means non-emergencies might not be dealt with straight away. You have to pay for their time which can add up depending on the scale of the problem.

“But your DIY mistakes could put you at risk and end up costing more to fix than the initial job.”

Don’t touch the gas

Mr Sharma said: “Gas engineers go through professional qualifications and must be on the Gas-Safe register, with good reason.

“So much can go wrong with gas appliances with sometimes deadly consequences if altered incorrectly. A ‘DIY’ approach to gas, whether that’s your boiler or oven, is never worth it.”

No electrical jobs

You might find guides online for replacing a fuse box or installing a new circuit, but these are examples of jobs you might have a local authority representative coming to inspect.

Registered electricians can sign-off the work themselves.

“There’s a risk of giving yourself a shock or full electrocution if you are not competent with electricals,” Mr Sharma added.

“Most electricians keep their skills, tools and materials up-to-date. They have relevant know-how to make sure the job is up to modern industry standards, as opposed to your make-do tools and the three-year-old YouTube tutorial you’re following.”

Working at height

Clearing drains, cleaning windows or painting a ceiling can mean using a ladder or raised surface to complete the task - and a slip can result in a trip to A&E.

According to the ROSPA, falls are the biggest cause of injuries in the home.

Mr Sharma said: “It might be a simple job, but adding height can change this into a dangerous task.

“There are plenty of handymen that would be happy to help out with even the most simple jobs, so homeowners should consider the risk before climbing up ladders themselves.”

Plumbing works

ERR’s Mr Sharma warns people can underestimate how much damage can be caused by mishandled pipes.

He said: “Fixing leaking pipes or fixing incorrectly plumbed-in appliances are some of the most common call-outs plumbers receive.

“Water can cause a lot of damage to your home and incur serious costs to resolve. And of course, appliances that mix electricals and water carry an even greater risk.

“I’d recommend homeowners don’t underestimate the task at hand. To keep safe, and protect your home, err on the side of caution and seek professional tradespeople to carry out works.”

