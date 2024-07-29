Four Yorkshire site managers recognised in housebuilding 'Oscars'

Four site managers are celebrating after being named amongst the best in the home building industry.

James Barraclough, Michael Burnell, Simon Longley and Oli Calpin have all been awarded NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards for Yorkshire.

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers.

And this isn’t their first award.

This is the second award win in a row for James Barraclough, 37, from Wakefield, a married father of two who received his first Quality Award last year.

James, who joined the team six years ago, was again awarded for his work leading the construction team at Redrow’s Poppy Fields development in Rotherham.

“It’s a very good feeling to hear you’ve won this award, and for the second year running too. I’m very proud,” said James, who has worked in a managerial role for the past 11 years.

This is Michael Burnell’s fourth Pride in the Job Quality Award win, this time for leading the team at Redrow’s latest development in Leeds – Centurion Fields.

Michael, 35, from Leeds, has worked for Redrow for 10 years.

“I was so proud to hear I had won this award again this year, they are hugely recognised in the industry,” said Michael.

“It takes a lot of hard work and from all the team to win this award. Winning this give you a real sense of self-pride and achievement.”

And its eight times lucky for Simon Longley, 54, from Huddersfield, who has worked for the homebuilder for the past 10 years.

This year’s award was based on Simon’s work at Redrow’s The Glade at Woodland Vale development in Wakefield.

“This award is down to teamwork, so I’d like to thank everyone at Redrow,” said Simon, a married father of two.

“Achieving this fantastic accolade is the pinnacle of our careers to date. We all strive for perfection. Building at our best means our customers benefit with their new dream home.”

This is Oli Calpin’s first award win since joining Redrow five years ago.

Oli, who lives in York has been site manager at Redrow’s Whitehall Grange development in Leeds for the past two years.

“We’ve got a great team here at Whitehall Grange,” said Oli, 30.

“This isn’t an award for me, it’s for everyone. When I found out the news, I was so happy. I went around the site and thanked everyone individually. Everyone works so hard it’s a great achievement.”

Judging for Quality Awards is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.